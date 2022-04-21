(KMAland) -- Clarinda won in the Hawkeye Ten while Kuemper, Creston, Sioux City East, Heelan and Nebraska City also picked up wins in KMAland girls tennis on Thursday.
Harlan at Shenandoah (did not finish)
Did not finish due to rain.
Clarinda 9 Atlantic 0
Clarinda used seven different players in the dominant win. Mayson Hartley, Taylor Cole, Avery Walter, Brooke Brown and Riley Nothwehr all went 2-0 for the Cardinals.
1S (C): Mayson Hartley def. Addie Schmitt (8-3)
2S (C): Taylor Cole def. Aspen Niklasen (8-1)
3S (C): Avery Walter def. Malena Woodward (8-2)
4S (C): Brooke Brown def. Keira Olsen (8-0)
5S (C): Riley Nothwehr def. Rio Johnson (8-1)
6S (C): Emma Stogdill def. Quincy Sorenson (8-1)
1D (C): Hartley/Cole def. Schmitt/Woodward (8-0)
2D (C): Walter/Brown def. Niklasen/Olsen (8-2)
3D (C): Nothwehr/Paige Barr def. Johnson/Sorenson (8-5)
Sioux City East 6 Denison-Schleswig 3
Ivy and Lucy Mehlhaff and Taryn Dobbs went 2-0 for Sioux City East in the win over the Monarchs. Kiana Schulz was 2-0 for Denison-Schleswig.
1S (SCE): Ivy Mehlhaff def. Hailey Meseck (8-1)
2S (SCE): Faith Tenhulzen def. Abigail Gutierrez (8-4)
3S (SEC): Lucy Mehlhaff def. Emma Ahrenholtz (8-1)
4S (DS): Kiana Schulz def. Gracie Bruening (8-3)
5S (SCE): Taryn Dobbs def. Lynnae Johnson (8-2)
6S (DS): Zoey Beery def. Ella Berkenpas (8-5)
1D (SCE): Mehlhaff/Mehlhaff def. Meseck/Ahrenholtz (8-0)
2D (DS): Gutierrez/Schulz def. Tenhulzen/Bruening (8-6)
3D (SCE): Dobbs/Berkenpas def. Johnson/Beery (8-6)
Kuemper Catholic 8 Boone 3
Kuemper’s Sam Tidgren, Jordan Schwabe, Ella Schwarte and Keziah Janssen all had 2-0 showings for the Knights in the win.
1S (KC): Sam Tidgren def. Morgan Kathman (6-2, 6-1)
2S (KC): Alyssa Brant def. Sophie Dierking (6-2, 6-1)
3S (KC): Jordan Schwabe def. Bria Schwind (6-3, 6-1)
4S (KC): Sophie Rohe def. Gracie Gustafson (6-3, 6-2)
5S (KC): Ella Schwarte def. Ella Paterson (6-2, 6-3)
6S (KC): Keziah Janssen def. Emylyn Hockemeier (6-3, 7-5)
1D (KC): Tidgren/Schwabe def. Dierking/Schwind (6-3, 6-0)
2D (B): Kathman/Gustafson def. Brant/Rohe (7-6 (7-4), 6-1)
3D (KC): Schwarte/Janssen def. Patterson/Hockemeier (0-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-7))
4D (B): Lucy Hansen/Josie Johnson def. Morgan Muhlbauer/Grace Sperry (6-1, 6-0)
5D (B): Annika Byrd/Megan Rose def. Haley Bush/Sophie Tidgren (4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-7))
Creston 6 Audubon 3
Josie Mahan and Brooklyn McKinney were two-time winners for Creston in the dual win.
1S (C): Morgan Driskell def. Audrey Jensen (8-4)
2S (C): Halle Evans def. Kya Petersen (9-7)
3S (A): Jill Denny def. Caitlin Bruce (8-6)
4S (C): Josie Mahan def. Joss Chambers (8-1)
5S (C): Brooklyn McKinney def. Ava Slater (8-5)
6S (C): Ava Adamson def. Gery Anderson (8-1)
1D (A): Jensen/Petersen def. Driskell/Evans (8-4)
2D (C): Mahan/McKinney def. Denny/Anderson (8-6)
3D (A): Chambers/Slater def. Bruce/Adamson (8-6)
Other Area Scores
Sioux City West at Sioux City North (MISSING)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 South Sioux City 1
Nebraska City 6 Blair 3