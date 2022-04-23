(KMAland) -- Lewis Central won a Hawkeye Ten Conference battle with their Council Bluffs counterpart in Saturday’s KMAland girls tennis action.
Lewis Central 6 St. Albert 3
Alexis Opheim, Addee Murray and Brooklyn Damgaard had 2-0 performances in Lewis Central’s conference win over their crosstown rival. Allison Narmi went 2-0 for St. Albert.
1S (LC): Lanee Olsen def. Landry Miller (8-2)
2S (SA): Allison Narmi def. Oasis Opheim (8-5)
3S (LC): Addee Murray def. Georgie Bohnet (9-7)
4S (SA): Alexis Narmi def. Mallory Kjeldgaard (8-4)
5S (LC): Alexis Opheim def. Lily Barnes (8-0)
6S (LC): Brooklyn Damgaard def. Abby French (8-3)
1D (SA): Miller/Allison Narmi def. Olsen/Kjeldgaard (8-3)
2D (LC): O. Opheim/A. Opheim def. Bohnet/Alexis Narmi (8-3)
3D (LC): Murray/Damgaard def. Barnes/Lila Mouw (8-3)
Other Area Scores
MISSING: Nebraska City at Beatrice Tournament