(KMAland) -- Shenandoah, Clarinda, Kuemper and TJ posted shutouts while LC, St. Albert, Harlan and SC East were also winners in KMAland girls tennis on Monday.
Shenandoah 9 Southwest Valley 0
Shenandoah’s Le Yuan Sun, Paige Gleason, Auri Trowbridge, Emma Olson, Cadence Gough and Brooke Hays went 2-0 in the sweep.
1S (SH): Le Yuan Sun def. Charlee Larsen (8-0)
2S (SH): Paige Gleason def. Alana Drake (8-1)
3S (SH): Auri Trowbridge def. Anjali Kathikar (8-3)
4S (SH): Emma Olson def. Ryanne Mullen (8-4)
5S (SH): Cadence Gough def. Lexi Weston (8-4)
6S (SH): Brooke Hays def. Karissa Richey (8-1)
1D (SH): Gleasonn/Olson def. Drake/Kathikar (8-1)
2D (SH): Sun/Hays def. Larsen/Mullen (9-7)
3D (SH): Trowbridge/Gough def. Richey/Weston (8-4)
Clarinda 9 Creston 0
Mayson Hartley, Taylor Cole, Avery Walter, Brooke Brown and Riley Nothwehr all went 2-0 for Clarinda in the sweep.
1S (CL): Mayson Hartley def. Morgan Driskell (8-6)
2S (CL): Taylor Cole def. Halle Evans (8-2)
3S (CL): Avery Walter def. Caitlin Bruce (8-0)
4S (CL): Brooke Brown def. Josie Mahan (8-0)
5S (CL): Riley Nothwehr def. Jenny Li(8-1)
6S (CL): Paige Barr def. Brooklyn McKinney (8-2)
1D (CL): Hartley/Cole def. Driskell/Evans (8-3)
2D (CL): Walter/Brown def. Mahan/McKinney (8-3)
3D (CL): Nothwehr/Ellison Lovett def. Bruce/Li (8-4)
Lewis Central 7 Glenwood 2
Lewis Central’s Oasis and Alexis Opheim, Addee Murray and Brooklyn Damgaard all went 2-0 for the Titans in the Hawkeye Ten dual. Coryl Matheny was 2-0 for Glenwood.
1S (G): Coryl Matheny def. Lanee Olsen (8-6)
2S (LC): Oasis Opheim def. Riley Wiese (8-1)
3S (LC): Addee Murray def. Camryn Mullanix (8-0)
4S (LC): Mallory Kjeldgaard def. Josselyn Wallis (8-1)
5S (LC): Alexis Opheim def. Cora Pestal (8-0)
6S (LC): Brooklyn Damgaard def. Hallee Lincoln (8-0)
1D (G): Matheny/Wiese def. Olsen/Kjeldgaard (8-6)
2D (LC): O. Opheim/A. Opheim def. Mullanix/Wallis (8-3)
3D (LC): Murray/Damgaard def. Pestal/Lincoln (8-4)
St. Albert 8 Denison-Schleswig 1
Landry Miller, Allison Narmi, Georgie Bohnet, Alexis Narmi and Lily Barnes were all two-time winners for St. Albert in the dual win.
1S (SA): Landry Miller def. Hailey Meseck (8-6)
2S (SA): Allison Narmi def. Kiana Schulz (8-5)
3S (SA): Georgie Bohnet def. Abby Guttierrez (8-3)
4S (SA): Alexis Narmi def. Emma Ahrenholtz (8-5)
5S (SA): Lily Barnes def. Lynnae Johnson (8-3)
6S (DS): Zoey Beery def. Mari Valdivia (9-8, 7-2 TB)
1D (SA): Miller/All. Narmi def. Meseck/Schulz (8-3)
2D (SA): Bohnet/Ale. Narmi def. Guttierrez/Ahrenholtz (8-0)
3D (SA): Barnes/Valdivia def. Johnson/Beery (8-3)
Harlan 7 Atlantic 2
Erica Rust, Grace Coenen and Sydney Jones were all 2-0 for Harlan in the victory.
1S (H): Alli Owens def. Addie Schmitt (8-3)
2S (H): Erica Rust def. Aspen Niklasen (8-6)
3S (H): Sammy Swenson def. Malena Woodward (8-3)
4S (H): Grace Coenen def. Keira Olsen (8-1)
5S (A): Rio Johnson def. Scarlett McGuinness (8-4)
6S (H): Sydney Jones def. Genevieve McCalla (8-4)
1D (A): Schmitt/Niklasen def. Owens/Swensen (9-7)
2D (H): Rust/Coenen def. Woodward/Olsen (8-0)
3D (H): McGuinness/Jones def. Johnson/McCalla (8-5)
Kuemper Catholic 9 St. Edmond 0
Sam Tidgren, Alyssa Brant, Jordan Schwabe, Sophie Rohe, Ella Schwarte and Kezia Janssen teamed up for a dominant win. All six Knights were 2-0.
1S (KC): Sam Tidgren def. Katie Flaherty (8-0)
2S (KC): Alyssa Brant def. Anna Kalacia (8-1)
3S (KC): Jordan Schwabe def. Lauren Gibb (8-5)
4S (KC): Sophie Rohe def. Payton Bradley (8-0)
5S (KC): Ella Schwarte def. Emma Barwin (8-1)
6S (KC): Keziah Janssen def. Maya Neverman (8-0)
1S (KC): Tidgren/Brant def. Flaherty/Kalacia (8-0)
2S (KC): Schwabe/Rohe def. Gibb/Delaney O’Connor (8-1)
3S (KC): Schwarte/Janssen def. Bradley/Cambree Lunn (8-5)
Thomas Jefferson 9 South Sioux City 0
Faith Christensen, Cara Ronk, Angela Raquel and Andrea Morals were all two-time winners for the Yellow Jackets.
1S (TJ): Faith Christensen def. Alejandra Lima Camarena (8-1)
2S (TJ): Rukhshona Muidinzoda def. Itzel Gonzalez (8-0)
3S (TJ): Nehirin Lemus def. Gabriela Avila (8-0)
4S (TJ): Angela Raquel def. Maria Ramirez (8-1)
5S (TJ): Cara Ronk def. Stephanie Amaya (8-3)
6S (TJ): Andrea Morales def. Mariah Herrera (8-2)
1D (TJ): Christensen/Ronk def. Limon/Gonzalez (8-1)
2D (TJ): Raquel/Morales def. Avila/Ramirez (8-0)
3D (TJ): Olivia Van Soelen/Alyssa Koppold def. Amaya Herrera
Other Area Scores
Bishop Heelan Catholic at LeMars (MISSING)
Sioux City East 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4
Nebraska City at Brownell-Talbot (MISSING)