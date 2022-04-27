(KMAland) -- Lewis Central's girls won a city title of their own while Kuemper Catholic and Sergeant Bluff-Luton were dominant winners in KMAland girls tennis on Wednesday.
Council Bluffs City Tournament
Lewis Central scored 15 points to win the city tournament, joining their boys club, which won yesterday.
The Titans got singles championships from Lanee Olsen, Oasis Opheim, Alexis Opheim and Brooklyn Damgaard at Nos. 1, 2, 5 and 6, respectively. The doubles duo of Addee Murray and Brooklyn Damgaard also won their draw at No. 3.
Abraham Lincoln was led by wins at No. 3 and 4 singles by Kylie Hansen and Ella Boes and by their No. 2 doubles team of Savannah Maisel and Hansen, which also won a championship. St. Albert grabbed the No. 1 doubles title with the duo of Landry Miller and Allison Narmi.
Check out the order of finish in each spot below.
No. 1 singles: Lanee Olsen, Lewis Central; Landry Miller, St. Albert; Jeena Carle, Abraham Lincoln; Faith Christensen, Thomas Jefferson
No. 2 singles: Oasis Opheim, Lewis Central; Allison Narmi, St. Albert; Savannah Maisel, Abraham Lincoln; Ruhkshona Muidinzoda, Thomas Jefferson
No. 3 singles: Kylie Hansen, Abraham Lincoln; Addee Murray, Lewis Central; Georgie Bohnet, St. Albert; Nehirin Lemus, Thomas Jefferson
No. 4 singles: Ella Boes, Abraham Lincoln; Alexis Narmi, St. Albert; Mallory Kjeldgaard, Lewis Central; Angela Raquel, Thomas Jefferson
No. 5 singles: Alexis Opheim, Lewis Central; Cara Ronk, Thomas Jefferson; Sidnie Clark, Abraham Lincoln; Lily Barnes, St. Albert
No. 6 singles: Brooklyn Damgaard, Lewis Central; Annija Karkliniece, Abraham Lincoln; Mari Valdivia, St. Albert; Andrea Morales, Thomas Jefferson
No. 1 doubles: Miller/Allison Narmi, St. Albert; Carle/Boes, Abraham Lincoln; Olsen/Kjeldgaard, Lewis Central; Christensen/Muidinzoda, Thomas Jefferson
No. 2 doubles: Maisel/Hansen, Abraham Lincoln; Opheim/Opheim, Lewis Central; Bohnet/Alexis Narmi, St. Albert; Lemus/Ronk, Thomas Jefferson
No. 3 doubles: Murray/Damgaard, Lewis Central; Barnes/Valdivia, St. Albert; Karkliniece/Lydia Dix, Abraham Lincoln; Raquel/Morales, Thomas Jefferson
Kuemper Catholic 9 Atlantic 0
Kuemper Catholic put together a dominant sweep, including a combined 48-8 game score in singles matches. Sam Tidgren, Jordan Schwabe, Sophie Rohe, Ella Schwarte and Keziah Janssen all went 2-0 for the Knights.
1S (K): Sam Tidgren def. Addie Schmitt (8–0)
2S (K): Alyssa Brant def. Aspen Niklasen (8-1)
3S (K): Jordan Schwabe def. Malena Woodward (8-1)
4S (K): Sophie Rohe def. Keira Olsen (8-2)
5S (K): Ella Schwarte def. Rio Johnson (8-0)
6S (K): Keziah Janssen def. Quincy Sorenson (8-4)
1D (K): Tidgren/Schwabe def. Schmitt/Niklasen (8-4)
2D (K): Schwarte/Rohe def. Woodward/Olsen (8-1)
3D (K): Janssen/Morgan Muhlbauer def. Genevieve McCalla/Sorenson (8-3)
Other Area Scores
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2
Sioux City East at Sioux City West (MISSING)