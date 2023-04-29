(KMAland) -- Lewis Central grabbed two dominant Hawkeye Ten dual wins, and Shenandoah was also a winner in KMAland girls tennis on Saturday.
Shenandoah 6 Creston 3
Auri Trowbridge and Gabi Jacobs both went 2-0 to lead Shenandoah in the win.
1S (C): Caitlin Bruce def. Emma Olson (8-6)
2S (S): Brooke Hays def. Josie Mahan (9-8 (3))
3S (S): Abigail Martin def. Sasha Wurster (8-4)
4S (S): Auri Trowbridge def. Brooklyn McKinley (9-8 (2))
5S (S): Gabi Jacobs def. Brooklyn McKinley (8-1)
6S (C): Kolbey Bailey def. Cadence Gough (8-4)
1D (S): Jacobs/Olson def. Bruce/Mahan (8-3)
2D (C): Adamson/Wurster def. Hays/Martin (8-3)
3D (S): Gough/Trowbridge def. McKinley/Bailey (8-0)
Lewis Central 9 Shenandoah 0
Lanee Olsen, Oasis and Lexi Opheim, Brooklyn Damgaard, Mallory Kjeldgaard and Lani Bergantzel all went 2-0 for LC.
1S (LC): Lanee Olsen def. Emma Olson (8-1)
2S (LC): Oasis Opheim def. Brooke Hays (8-2)
3S (LC): Lexi Opheim def. Abigail Martin (8-2)
4S (LC): Brooklyn Damgaard def. Auri Trowbridge (8-2)
5S (LC): Mallory Kjeldgaarrd def. Gabi Jacobs (9-7)
6S (LC): Lani Bergantzel def. Cadence Gough (8-2)
1D (LC): Opheim/Opheim def. Olson/Jacobs (8-4)
2D (LC): Olsen/Kjeldgaard def. Hays/Martin (8-2)
3D (LC): Damgaard/Bergantzel def. Trowbridge/Gough (8-1)
Lewis Central 9 Creston 0
Lanee Olsen, Oasis and Lexi Opheim, Brooklyn Damgaard, Mallory Kjeldgaard and Lani Bergantzel all posted two-win days for the Titans.
1S (LC): Lanee Olsen def. Caitlin Bruce (8-0)
2S (LC): Oasis Opheim def. Josie Mahan (8-1)
3S (LC): Lexi Opheim def. Ava Adamson (8-4)
4S (LC): Brooklyn Damgaard def. Sasha Wurster (8-2)
5S (LC): Mallory Kjeldgaard def. Brooklyn McKinley (8-2)
6S (LC): Lani Bergantzel def. Kolbey Bailey (8-1)
1D (LC): Opheim/Opheim def. Bruce/Mahan (8-0)
2D (LC): Olsen/Kjeldgaard def. Adamson/Wurster (8-0)
3D (LC): Damgaard/Bergantzel def. McKinley/Bailey (8-3)