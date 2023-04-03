(KMAland) -- Shenandoah, Clarinda, LC, Kuemper and Creston were winners in KMAland girls tennis on Monday.
Shenandoah 6 Southwest Valley 3
Shenandoah took the win behind 2-0 nights from Brooke Hays, Auri Trowbridge and Gabi Jacobs. Southwest Valley’s Charlee Larsen was 2-0 on the evening.
1S (SWV): Charlee Larsen def. Paige Gleason (8-6)
2S (SH): Emma Olson def. Anjali Kathikar (8-3)
3S (SH): Brooke Hays def. Ryanne Mullen (8-4)
4S (SH): Auri Trowbridge def. Karissa Richey (8-5)
5S (SWV): Maddie Bevington def. Abigail Martin (8-3)
6S (SH): Gabi Jacobs def. Natalia Zimmerman (8-6)
1D (SWV): Larsen/Mullen def. Gleason/Olson (8-3)
2D (SH): Hays/Trowbridge df. Richey/Bevington (injury default)
3D (SH): Martin/Jacobs def. Kathikar/Zimmerman (9-8 (4))
Clarinda 9 Glenwood 0
Clarinda dropped just three total games in the dual, getting 2-0 evenings from Taylor Cole, Mayson Hartley, Avery Walter, Riley Nothwehr, Brooke Brown and Emma Stogdill.
1S (C): Taylor Cole def. Josselyn Wallis (8-0)
2S (C): Mayson Hartley def. Cora Pestel (8-0)
3S (C): Avery Walter def. Kaitlyn Mullinax (8-0)
4S (C): Riley Nothwehr def. Kate Hughes (8-2)
5S (C): Brooke Brown def. Reagan Crane (8-0)
6S (C): Emma Stogdill def. Kenzie Peterson (8-0)
1D (C): Cole/Hartley def. Wallis/Mullinax (8-0)
2D (C): Walter/Brown def. Pestel/Hughes (8-1)
3D (C): Nothwehr/Stogdill def. Crane/Peterson (8-0)
Lewis Central 7 Red Oak 2
Lanee Olsen, Lexi Opheim, Brooklyn Damgaard and Mallory Kjeldgaard all went 2-0 for Lewis Central in a key win over their Hawkeye Ten counterparts. Check out the full results below.
1S (LC): Lanee Olsen def. Merced Ramirez (8-3)
2S (RO): Tessa Rolenc def. Oasis Opheim (8-1)
3S (LC): Lexi Opheim def. Grace Wingfield (8-4)
4S (LC): Brooklyn Damgaard def. Kayden Wingfield (8-2)
5S (LC): Mallory Kjeldgaard def. Abigail Johnson (8-0)
6S (RO): Danique Doppe def. Lani Bergantzel (8-5)
1D (LC): Opheim/Opheim def. Ramirez/Rolenc (8-6)
2D (LC): Olsen/Kjeldgaard def. Wingfield/Wingfield (8-3)
3D (LC): Damgaard/Bergantzel def. Johnson/Doppe (8-4)
Kuemper Catholic 9 Atlantic 0
The Knights got 2-0 nights from Sophie and Brooke Rohe, Ella Schwarte, Sophie Tidgren, Kaylie Simons and Elsa Tiefenthaler.
1S (KC): Sophie Rohe def. Rio Johnson (8-0)
2S (KC): Ella Schwarte def. Keira Olsen (8-1)
3S (KC): Sophie Tidgren def. Quincy Sorenson (8-5)
4S (KC): Brooke Rohe def. Jade Harter (8-5)
5S (KC): Kaylie Simons def. Genevieve McCalla (8-1)
6S (KC): Elsa Tiefenthaler def. Mary McCurdy (8-1)
1D (KC): S. Rohe/Schwarte def. Johnson/Olsen (8-0)
2D (KC): Tidgren/B. Rohe def. Sorenson/Harter (8-2)
3D (KC): Simons/Tiefenthaler def. McCalla/McCurdy (8-1)
Creston 9 Chariton 0
Creston rolled to the win behind 2-0 nights from Caitlin Bruce, Josie Mahan, Ava Adamson, Brooklyn McKinney, Sasha Wurster and Kolbey Bailey.
1S (C): Caitlin Bruce def. Grace Watkins (9-8, 7-2)
2S (C): Josie Mahan def. Charity Wilcox (8-0)
3S (C): Ava Adamson def. Kia Rodgers (8-1)
4S (C): Brooklyn McKinney def. Lucy Stratton (8-0)
5S (C): Sasha Wurster def. Jocelyn Pierschbacher (8-0)
6S (C): Kolbey Bailey def. Tori Neer (8-1)
1D (C): Bruce/Mahan def. Watkins/Wilcox (8-4)
2D (C): Adamson/Wurster def. Delaney Caudill/Stratton (8-2)
3D (C): McKinney/Bailey def. Pierschbacher/Neer (8-0)