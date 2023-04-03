Shenandoah Logo

(KMAland) -- Shenandoah, Clarinda, LC, Kuemper and Creston were winners in KMAland girls tennis on Monday.

Shenandoah 6 Southwest Valley 3 

Shenandoah took the win behind 2-0 nights from Brooke Hays, Auri Trowbridge and Gabi Jacobs. Southwest Valley’s Charlee Larsen was 2-0 on the evening.

1S (SWV): Charlee Larsen def. Paige Gleason (8-6)

2S (SH): Emma Olson def. Anjali Kathikar (8-3)

3S (SH): Brooke Hays def. Ryanne Mullen (8-4)

4S (SH): Auri Trowbridge def. Karissa Richey (8-5)

5S (SWV): Maddie Bevington def. Abigail Martin (8-3)

6S (SH): Gabi Jacobs def. Natalia Zimmerman (8-6)

1D (SWV): Larsen/Mullen def. Gleason/Olson (8-3)

2D (SH): Hays/Trowbridge df. Richey/Bevington (injury default)

3D (SH): Martin/Jacobs def. Kathikar/Zimmerman (9-8 (4))

Clarinda 9 Glenwood 0 

Clarinda dropped just three total games in the dual, getting 2-0 evenings from Taylor Cole, Mayson Hartley, Avery Walter, Riley Nothwehr, Brooke Brown and Emma Stogdill. 

1S (C): Taylor Cole def. Josselyn Wallis (8-0)

2S (C): Mayson Hartley def. Cora Pestel (8-0)

3S (C): Avery Walter def. Kaitlyn Mullinax (8-0)

4S (C): Riley Nothwehr def. Kate Hughes (8-2)

5S (C): Brooke Brown def. Reagan Crane (8-0)

6S (C): Emma Stogdill def. Kenzie Peterson (8-0)

1D (C): Cole/Hartley def. Wallis/Mullinax (8-0)

2D (C): Walter/Brown def. Pestel/Hughes (8-1)

3D (C): Nothwehr/Stogdill def. Crane/Peterson (8-0)

Lewis Central 7 Red Oak 2 

Lanee Olsen, Lexi Opheim, Brooklyn Damgaard and Mallory Kjeldgaard all went 2-0 for Lewis Central in a key win over their Hawkeye Ten counterparts. Check out the full results below.

1S (LC): Lanee Olsen def. Merced Ramirez (8-3)

2S (RO): Tessa Rolenc def. Oasis Opheim (8-1)

3S (LC): Lexi Opheim def. Grace Wingfield (8-4)

4S (LC): Brooklyn Damgaard def. Kayden Wingfield (8-2)

5S (LC): Mallory Kjeldgaard def. Abigail Johnson (8-0)

6S (RO): Danique Doppe def. Lani Bergantzel (8-5)

1D (LC): Opheim/Opheim def. Ramirez/Rolenc (8-6)

2D (LC): Olsen/Kjeldgaard def. Wingfield/Wingfield (8-3)

3D (LC): Damgaard/Bergantzel def. Johnson/Doppe (8-4)

Kuemper Catholic 9 Atlantic 0 

The Knights got 2-0 nights from Sophie and Brooke Rohe, Ella Schwarte, Sophie Tidgren, Kaylie Simons and Elsa Tiefenthaler. 

1S (KC): Sophie Rohe def. Rio Johnson (8-0)

2S (KC): Ella Schwarte def. Keira Olsen (8-1)

3S (KC): Sophie Tidgren def. Quincy Sorenson (8-5)

4S (KC): Brooke Rohe def. Jade Harter (8-5)

5S (KC): Kaylie Simons def. Genevieve McCalla (8-1)

6S (KC): Elsa Tiefenthaler def. Mary McCurdy (8-1)

1D (KC): S. Rohe/Schwarte def. Johnson/Olsen (8-0)

2D (KC): Tidgren/B. Rohe def. Sorenson/Harter (8-2)

3D (KC): Simons/Tiefenthaler def. McCalla/McCurdy (8-1)

Creston 9 Chariton 0 

Creston rolled to the win behind 2-0 nights from Caitlin Bruce, Josie Mahan, Ava Adamson, Brooklyn McKinney, Sasha Wurster and Kolbey Bailey.

1S (C): Caitlin Bruce def. Grace Watkins (9-8, 7-2)

2S (C): Josie Mahan def. Charity Wilcox (8-0)

3S (C): Ava Adamson def. Kia Rodgers (8-1)

4S (C): Brooklyn McKinney def. Lucy Stratton (8-0)

5S (C): Sasha Wurster def. Jocelyn Pierschbacher (8-0)

6S (C): Kolbey Bailey def. Tori Neer (8-1)

1D (C): Bruce/Mahan def. Watkins/Wilcox (8-4)

2D (C): Adamson/Wurster def. Delaney Caudill/Stratton (8-2)

3D (C): McKinney/Bailey def. Pierschbacher/Neer (8-0)

