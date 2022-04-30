(KMAland) -- Lewis Central beat Shenandoah and Creston while the Fillies were 1-1 at a triangular on Saturday in KMAland girls tennis.
Lewis Central 7 Shenandoah 2
Addee Murray, Mallory Kjeldgaard and Brooklyn Damgaard all went 2-0 to lead Lewis Central in another dual win. Le Yuan Sun had a two-win dual for Shenandoah.
1S (S): Le Yuan Sun def. Lanee Olsen (8-5)
2S (LC): Oasis Opheim def. Paige Gleason (8-2)
3S (LC): Addee Murray def. Auri Trowbridge (8-2)
4S (LC): Mallory Kjeldgaard def. Emma Olson (8-2)
5S (LC): Alexis Opheim def. Cadence Gough (8-2)
6S (LC): Brooklyn Damgaard def. Brooke Hays (8-3)
1D (LC): Olsen/Kjeldgaard def. Gleason/Olson (8-1)
2D (S): Sun/Hays def. Opheim/Opheim (8-6)
3D (LC): Murray/Damgaard def. Trowbridge/Gough (8-3)
Shenandoah 7 Creston 2
Le Yuan Sun, Cadence Gough and Brooke Hays all went 2-0 for Shenandoah in the win.
1S (S): Le Yuan Sun def. Morgan Driskell (8-1)
2S (S): Paige Gleason def. Halle Evans (8-5)
3S (C): Caitlin Bruce def. Auri Trowbridge (8-5))
4S (S): Emma Olson def. Josie Mahan (8-60
5S (S): Cadence Gough def. Jenny Li (8-3)
6S (S): Brooke Hays def. Brooklyn McKinney (8-2)
1D (C): Driskell/Evans def. Gleason/Olson (8-3)
2D (S): Sun/Hays def. Mahan/McKinney (8-2)
3D (S): Trowbridge/Gough def. Bruce/Ava Adamson (8-5)
Lewis Central 9 Creston 0
Lanee Olsen, Oasis and Alexis Opheim, Addee Murray, Mallory Kjeldgaard and Brooklyn Damgaard all went 2-0 for LC in the win.
1S (LC): Lanee Olsen def. Morgan Driskell (8-5)
2S (LC): Oasis Opheim def. Halle Evans (9-8, 7-5 TB)
3S (LC): Addee Murray def. Caitlin Bruce (8-2)
4S (LC): Mallory Kjeldgaard def. Josie Mahan (8-3)
5S (LC): Alexis Opheim def. Jenny Li (8-4)
6S (LC): Brooklyn Damgaard def. Brooklyn McKinney (8-2)
1D (LC): Olsen/Kjeldgaard def. Driskell/Evans (8-1)
2D (LC): Opheim/Opheim def. Mahan/McKinney (8-1)
3D (LC): Murray/Damgaard def. Bruce/Ava Adamson (8-6)