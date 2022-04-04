(KMAland) -- Clarinda rolled, Red Oak and Thomas Jefferson picked up tight wins and more from the Monday in KMAland girls tennis.
Clarinda 8 Glenwood 1
Taylor Cole, Brooke Brown, Avery Walter and Riley Nothwehr all went 2-0 for Clarinda in a strong Hawkeye Ten win.
1S (G): Coryl Matheny def. Mayson Hartley (8-6)
2S (C): Taylor Cole def. Riley Wiese (8-1)
3S (C): Brooke Brown def. Camryn Mullanix (8-0)
4S (C): Avery Walter def. Josselyn Wallis (8-1)
5S (C): Emma Stogdill def. Chelsea Vang (8-1)
6S (C): Riley Nothwehr def. Cora Pestel (8-0)
1D (C): Hartley/Cole def. Matheny/Wiese (8-5)
2D (C): Brown/Walter def. Mullanix/Pestel (8-0)
3D (C): Taylor Wagoner/Nothwehr def. Wallis/Vang (8-0)
Red Oak 5 Lewis Central 4
Jessica Lukehart and Tessa Rolenc led Red Oak with 2-0 nights. Lewis Central got a 2-0 evening from Brooklyn Damgaard in the close defeat.
1S (LC): Lance Olsen def. Merced Ramirez (8-6)
2S (RO): Jessica Lukehart def. Oasis Opheim (8-3)
3S (RO): Anna Grizzard def. Addee Murray (8-4)
4S (RO): Tessa Rolenc def. Mallory Kjeldgaard (8-4)
5S (LC): Alexis Opheim def. Grace Wingfield (8-4)
6S (LC): Brooklyn Damgaard def. Abigail Johnson (9-7)
1D (RO): Ramirez/Rolenc def. Olsen/A. Opheim (8-1)
2D (RO): Lukehart/Wingfield def. O. Opheim/Murray (8-3)
3D (LC): Kjeldgaard/Damgaard def. Grizzard/Johnson (8-4)
Thomas Jefferson 5 Southwest Valley 4
Faith Christensen and Rukhshana Muidinuzoda both went 2-0 to lead Thomas Jefferson int eh tight win. Southwest Valley’s Ryanne Mullen posted a 2-0 night of her own.
1S (TJ): Faith Christensen def. Charlee Larsen (8-1)
2S (TJ): Rukhshana Muidinuzoda def. Alana Drake (8-6)
3S (SWV): Anjali Kathikar def. Nehirin Lemus (8-5)
4S (SWV): Ryanne Mullen def. Angela Racquel (8-1)
5S (TJ): Cara Ronk def. Lexi Weston (8-4)
6S (SWV): Karissa Richey def. Andrea Morales (8-1)
1D (TJ): Christensen/Muidinuzoda def. Drake/Kathikar (8-0)
2D (SWV): Larsen/Mullen def. Lemus/Ronk (8-6)
3D (TJ): Racquel/Morales def. Richey/Weston (8-2)
Estherville-Lincoln Central 8 LeMars 1
Payton Wright picked up her first-ever varsity win for LeMars in the loss.
1S (ELC): Claire Blezeck lost (4-10)
2S (ELC): Hannah Albrecht lost (2-10)
3S (ELC): Kirsten Tyler lost (1-10)
4S (L): Payton Wright won (10-1)
5S (ELC): Kylie Hansen lost (1-10)
6S (ELC): Trinity Brunsting lost (5-10)
1D (ELC): Blezeck/Wright lost (8-10)
2D (ELC): Albrecht/Tyler (3-10)
3D (ELC): Brunsting/Kylie Biggs lost (1-10)
Other Area Scores
Cherokee 7 Sioux City West 2