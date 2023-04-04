(KMAland) -- St. Albert edged Abraham Lincoln while Clarinda, Red Oak, Sioux City East and Sioux City West were dominant winners in KMAland girls tennis on Tuesday.
Clarinda 9 Shenandoah 0
The Clarinda varsity lineup of Taylor Cole, Mayson Hartley, Avery Walter, Riley Nothwehr, Brooke Brown and Emma Stogdill went 2-0 in another dominant win.
1S (C): Taylor Cole def. Paige Gleason (8-0)
2S (C): Mayson Hartley def. Emma Olson (8-0)
3S (C): Avery Walter def. Brooke Hays (8-1)
4S (C): Riley Nothwehr def. Auri Trowbridge (8-0)
5S (C): Brooke Brown def. Abigail Martin (8-0)
6S (C): Emma Stogdill def. Gabi Jacobs (8-4)
1D (C): Cole/Hartley def. Gleason/Olson (8-2)
2D (C): Walter/Brown def. Hays/Trowbridge (8-1)
3D (C): Nothwehr/Stogdill def. Martin/Jacobs (8-3)
Red Oak 9 Creston 0
Red Oak cruised to the win behind 2-0 nights from the lineup of Merced Ramirez, Tessa Rolenc, Grace and Kayden Wingfield, Abigail Johnson and Danique Dobbe.
1S (RO): Merced Ramirez def. Caitlin Bruce (8-0)
2S (RO): Tessa Rolenc def. Josie Mahan (8-1)
3S (RO): Grace Wingfield def. Ava Adamson (8-1)
4S (RO): Kayden Wingfield def. Brooklyn McKinney (8-2)
5S (RO): Abigail Johnson def. Sasha Wurster (8-4)
6S (RO): Danique Dobbe def. Kolbey Bailey (8-3)
1D (RO): Ramirez/Johnson def. Bruce/Mahan (8-2)
2D (RO): Rolenc/Dobbe def. Adamson/Wurster (8-2)
3D (RO): G. Wingfield/K. Winfield def. McKinney/Bailey (8-1)
Sioux City West 8 Glenwood 1
Ximena Munoz, Vy Do, Carolina Garcia, Junie Roach and Luisa Ortega all went 2-0 for Sioux City West on the night.
1S (G): Josselyn Wallis def. Nancy Flores (8-4)
2S (SCW): Ximena Munoz def. Cora Pestel (9-8 (0))
3S (SCW): Vy Do def. Kaitlyn Mullinax (8-1)
4S (SCW): Carolina Garcia def. Addie Newberry (8-2)
5S (SCW): Junie Roach def. Reagan Crane (8-3)
6S (SCW): Luisa Ortega def. Kenzie Peterson (8-2)
1D (SCW): Flores/Do def. Wallis/Mullinax (8-4)
2D (SCW): Munoz/Oretga def. Pestel/Newberry (8-5)
3D (SCW): Garcia/Roach def. Crane/Peterson (8-2)
Sioux City East 9 Glenwood 0
Gracie Bruening, Taryn Dobbs, Faith Kranz, Payton East, Mia Colella and Mattie Wineland all went 2-0 for Sioux City East.
1S (SCE): Gracie Burning def. Josselyn Wallis (6-4)
2S (SCE): Taryn Dobbs def. Cora Pestel (7-5)
3S (SCE): Faith Kranz def. Kaitlyn Mullinax (6-0)
4S (SCE): Payton East def. Addie Newberry (6-1)
5S (SCE): Mia Colella def. Reagan Crane (6-2)
6S (SCE): Mattie Wineland def. Kenzie Peterson (6-1)
1D (SCE): Bruening/Dobbs def. Wallis/Mullinax (6-0)
2D (SCE): Kranz/East def. Pestel/Newberry (6-0)
3D (SCE): Colella/Wineland def. Crane/Peterson (6-1)
St. Albert 5 Abraham Lincoln 4
St. Albert edged past their in-city rival thanks to 2-0 performances from Mari Valdivia and Lily Barnes. Abraham Lincoln did have a two-win night from Jeena Carle and Kylie Hansen.
1S (AL): Jeena Carle def. Landry Miller (9-7)
2S (AL): Kylie Hansen def. Georgie Bohnet (8-5)
3S (SA): Lexi Narmi def. Ella Boes (9-8 (&-4))
4S (SA): Mari Valdivia def. Tegan Tindall (8-3)
5S (SA): Lily Barnes def. Zoe Mendoza (8-1)
6S (SA): Ella Narmi def. Ella Schmitz (8-2)
1D (AL): Carle/Tindall def. Bohnet/L. Narmi (8-5)
2D (AL): Hansen/Boes def. Miller/E. Narmi (8-2)
3D (SA): Valdivia/Barnes def. Schmitz/? (8-0)
Sioux City East Sioux City West
No score reported.