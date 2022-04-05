(KMAland) -- Red Oak, St. Albert and Sergeant Bluff-Luton picked up strong wins in KMAland girls tennis on Tuesday.
Red Oak 9 Creston 0
The entire Red Oak lineup of Merced Ramirez, Jessica Lukehart, Anna Grizzard, Tessa Rolenc, Grace Wingfield and Abigail Johnson went 2-0 in the Tigers sweep.
1S (RO): Merced Ramirez def. Morgan Driskell (9-8, 7-2 TB)
2S (RO): Jessica Lukehart def. Halle Evans (8-4)
3S (RO): Anna Grizzard def. Caitlin Bruce (8-2)
4S (RO): Tessa Rolenc def. Jenny Li (8-1)
5S (RO): Grace Wingfield def. Josie Mahan (8-2)
6S (RO): Abigail Johnson def. Brooklyn McKinney (8-1)
1D (RO): Ramirez/Rolenc def. Driskell/Evans (8-2)
2D (RO): Lukehart/Wingfield def. Bruce/Mahan (8-1)
3D (RO): Grizzard/Johnson def. Sasha Wurster/McKinney (8-2)
St. Albert 8 Abraham Lincoln 1
St. Albert’s Landry Miller, Allison Narmi, Lily Barnes and Mari Valdivia all went 2-0 in the win.
1S (SA): Landry Miller def. Jeena Carle (9-8, 7-3 TB)
2S (SA): Allison Narmi def. Savannah Maisel (9-8, 9-7 TB)
3S (SA): Georgie Bohnet def. Ella Boes (8-5)
4S (SA): Alexis Narmi def. Kylie Hansen (8-6)
5S (SA): Lily Barnes def. Sidney Clark (8-4)
6S (SA): Mari Valdivia def. Annija Karkliniece (8-1)
1D (SA): Miller/All. Narmi def. Carle/Boes (8-6)
2D (AL): Maisel/Hansen def. Bohent/Ale. Narmi (8-3)
3D (SA): Barnes/Valdivia def. Clark/Karkliniece (8-3)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 LeMars 2
LeMars’ Trinity Brunsting had a 2-0 night for the Bulldogs, accounting for both of her team’s wins. All scores are reported by LeMars & from LeMars' perspective.
1S (SBL): Claire Blezek lost 4-8
2S (SBL): Hannah Albrecht lost 3-8
3S (SBL): Kirsten Tyler lost 1-8
4S (SBL): Payton Wright lost 2-8
5S (SBL): Kylie Hansen 1-8
6S (L): Trinity Brunsting won 9-8 (7-5)
1D (SBL): Blezeck/Wright lost 7-9
2D (SBL): Albrecht/Tyler lost 4-8
3D (L): Brunsting/Katie Cunningham won 8-3