(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln downed Shenandoah while Red Oak, Creston and Southwest Valley were also winners in KMAland girls tennis on Thursday.
Abraham Lincoln 6 Shenandoah 3
Jeena Carle, Tegan Tindall, Kylie Hansen and Ella Boes all went 2-0 for Abraham Lincoln in the win. Shenandoah’s Gabi Jacobs also had a 2-0 night.
1S (AL): Jeena Carle def. Paige Gleason (8-2)
2S (AL): Kylie Hansen def. Emma Olson (8-4)
3S (AL): Ella Boes def. Brooke Hays (8-4)
4S (AL): Tegan Tindall def. Abigail Martin (8-5)
5S (S): Auri Trowbridge def. Zoe Mendoza (8-0)
6S (S): Gabi Jacobs def. Molly Romano (8-0)
1D (AL): Carle/Tindall def. Gleason/Olson (9-8 (3))
2D (AL): Hansen/Boes def. Hays/Trowbridge (8-4)
3D (S): Martin/Jacobs def. Romano/Ella Schmitz (8-0)
Red Oak 9 Glenwood 0
1S (RO): Tessa Rolenc def. Josselyn Wallis (8-0)
2S (RO): Merced Ramirez def. Cora Pestel (8-0)
3S (RO): Grace Wingfield def. Aubrey Mullinax (8-0)
4S (RO): Kayden Wingfield def. Kaitlyn Mullinax (8-0)
5S (RO): Danique Dobbe def. Kate Hughes (8-1)
6S (RO): Abigail Johnson def. Addie Newberry (8-1)
1D (RO): Rolenc/Ramirez def. Wallis/K. Mullinax (8-0)
2D (RO): G. Wingfield/K. Wingfield def. Pestel/A. Mullinax (8-2)
3D (RO): Dobbe/Johnson def. Hughes/Newberry (8-3)
Creston 7 Atlantic 2
Creston had a strong night, including 2-0 nights from Ava Adamson, Wurster, McKinney and Wheeler. Atlantic’s Rio Johnson was also 2-0.
1S (CR): Caitlin Bruce def. Rio Johnson (8-4)
2S (A): Keira Olsen def. Josie Mahan (8-5)
3S (CR): Ava Adamson def. Quincy Sorenson (8-5)
4S (CR): Sarah Wurster def. Jade Harter (8-2)
5S (CR): Brooklyn McKinney def. Genevieve McCall (8-4)
6S (CR): Abbie Wheeler def. Josephine Sorenson (8-5)
1D (A): Johnson/Olsen def. Bruce/Mahan (8-4)
2D (CR): Adamson/Wurster def. Q. Sorenson/Harter (9-8 (5))
3D (CR): McKinney/Wheeler def. McCalla/J. Sorenson (8-5)
Southwest Valley 7 Thomas Jefferson 2
Charlee Larsen, Ryanne Mullen, Anjali Kathikar and Maddie Bevington were all 2-0 for Southwest Valley in the win. Thomas Jefferson’s Rylee Perrine added a two-win night of her own.
1S (SWV): Charlee Larsen def. Makenna Sorensen (8-1)
2S (SWV): Anjali Kathikar def. Cara Ronk (7-4)
3S (SWV): Ryanne Mullen def. Myler Minturn (8-1)
4S (SWV): Maddie Bevington def. Alexis Poole (8-3)
5S (SWV): Natalie Zimmerman def. Alyssa Koppold (8-0)
6S (TJ): Rylee Perrine def. Ivy Lenz (8-2)
1D (SWV): Larsen/Mullen def. Sorensen/Ronk (8-1)
2D (SWV): Kathikar/Bevington def. Koppold/Olivia VanSoelen (9-7)
3D (TJ): Minturn/Perrine def. Zimmerman/Lenz (8-4)
Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic
No scores reported.