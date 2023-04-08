(Corning) -- The Southwest Valley girls tennis team competed at Saturday's Saydel Girls Invite on Saturday.
SAYDEL INVITE
The Southwest Valley duo of Charlee Larsen and Ryanne Mullen won the doubles draw at the Saydel Invitational, helping the Timberwolves to a team championship.
Larsen and Mullen advanced past a pair from Centerville before a semifinal win over Saydel matched them up with teammates Anjali Kathikar and Maddie Bevington in the final. Kathikar and Bevington beat the No. 5 seed from Saydel and the No. 2 from Knoxville before falling to their teammates in the championship.
In the singles draw, Southwest Valley’s Natalia Zimmerman bounced back from a first-round loss to finish in fifth place. After losing to No. 2 seeded Janie Maasden of Knoxville, she beat Allee Peterson of Centerville and then Maddy Wells of Knoxville.
The Timberwolves scored 15 points to win the team championship. Saydel was second with 11, Knoxville had seven in third and Centerville scored two in fourth.
Check out the full results from the meet below.
SPENCER TOURNAMENT
No Results Reported