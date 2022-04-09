(KMAland) -- Shenandoah won their home tournament, Kuemper took third in Spencer and Nebraska City was 10th at Ralston in KMAland girls tennis on Saturday.
Shenandoah Fillie Invitational
The Shenandoah girls tennis team won two draws and took the team championship at their home tournament on Saturday.
Jessica Sun was the champion at No. 1 singles with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Allison Narmi of St. Albert while Emma Olson and Brooke Hays teamed up to win the No. 2 doubles draw over Lily Barnes and Mari Valdivia of St. Albert (7-5, 6-0).
Glenwood’s Riley Wiese was the No. 2 singles champion with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Paige Gleason of Shenandoah in the final. The No. 1 double spot went to St. Albert’s Georgie Bohnet and Alexis Narmi, which beat Auri Trowbridge and Cadence Gough of Shenandoah, 6-1, 6-1.
The Fillies ended up with 14 points to St. Albert’s 11, Glenwood’s, 8 and Denison-Schleswig’s 7. Check out the 1st and 3rd place matches below:
No. 1 singles: Jessica Sun, Shenandoah def. Allison Narmi, St. Albert (6-2, 6-2); Coryl Matheny, Glenwood def. Hailey Meseck, Denison-Schleswig (6-2, 6-2)
No. 2 singles: Riley Wiese, Glenwood def. Paige Gleason, Shenandoah (6-3, 6-0); 3rd: Mersadees Fineran, Denison-Schleswig def. Sammy Horvath, St. Albert (6-3, 6-1)
No. 1 doubles: Georgie Bohnet/Alexis Narmi, St. Albert def. Auri Trowbridge/Cadence Gough, Shenandoah (6-1, 6-1); 3rd: Abby Gutierrez/Emma Ahrenholtz, Denison-Schleswig def. Camryn Mullinax/Josselyn Wallis, Glenwood (6-1, 6-2)
No. 2 doubles: Emma Olson/Brooke Hays, Shenandoah def. Lily Barnes/Mari Valdivia, St. Albert (7-5, 6-0); Lynnae Johnson/Zoey Beery, Denison-Schleswig def. Chelsea Vang/Cora Pestel, Glenwood (6-2, 6-1)
Spencer Tournament
Kuemper Catholic picked up two second-place finishes and a third to take a third-place team finish at the Spencer Tournament.
Jordan Schwabe and Ella Schwarte both placed second at No. 1 and 2 singles, respectively, finishing with 6-1 and 5-2 records. Sophie Rohe and Keziah Janssen teamed up for a 5-2 record and a third-place finish at No. 1 doubles.
Morgan Muhlbauer and Grace Sperry were seventh-place finishers at No. 2 doubles.
Saydel Tournament
Southwest Valley’s doubles duo of Charlee Larsen and Ryanne Mullen won the doubles draw, opening with a 10-2 win over Knoxville’s No. 2 before a 10-3 semifinal victory over Saydel’s No. 1. In the final, Larsen and Mullen bested the Knoxville No. 1 duo to win the championship 10-3.
The Timberwolves’ No. 2 doubles duo of Karissa Richey and Madeline Bevington went 1-2 with a loss to Knoxville No. 1 (10-3), a win over Saydel No. 1 (10-4) and defeat at the hands of Knoxville No. 2 (10-7). Richey and Bevington claimed sixth with the finish.
In singles, Alana Drake and Anjali Kathikar were in the draw and both finished 0-2 on the day.
Ram Invitational (at Ralston)
Nebraska City had eight points and tied for 10th at the Ram Invitational, hosted by Ralston.
Valerie Bennie went 2-2 in the No. 1 singles draw, beating Gross (6-0, 6-0) before a loss to Bennington (6-0, 6-0), a win over Crete (8-4) and a loss to Roncalli Catholic (9-7).
The No. 2 doubles position saw Sofia Barrientos and Grace McNeely team up to win a pair of matches in consolation play. They lost to Blair (7-6, 6-1) to open the tourney before wins over South Sioux City (8-1) and Lincoln Christian (8-6). A loss to Brownell-Talbot (8-3) eliminated them.
At No. 2 singles, Yazmin Morales had an 0-2 day with a 6-1, 6-4 loss to Duchesne and an 8-2 defeat to Beatrice.
The No. 1 doubles team of Gracie Ragland and Kaitlyn Howard also went 0-2 with losses to Kearney Catholic (6-3, 6-4) and Blair (8-5).