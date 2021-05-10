(KMAland) -- Audubon edged Southwest Valley in other KMAland girls tennis action from Monday.
Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament
Glenwood and St. Albert each scored 20 points, and the Rams owned the tiebreaker to claim the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship.
Creston’s Maddie Frey (No. 1 singles), St. Albert’s Allison Narmi (No. 2 singles), Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole (No. 1 doubles) and Glenwood’s Coryl Matheny and Riley Wiese (No. 2 doubles) won championships in their respective draws.
Audubon 5 Southwest Valley 4
Kya Petersen and Aleah Hermansen led Audubon with a 2-0 night. Charlee Larsen had 2-0 evening for Southwest Valley. View the complete results below:
1S (A): Kya Petersen def. Tonna Damewood (8-1)
2S (A): Aleah Hermansen def. Kendi Graham (8-1)
3S (SWV): Alana Drake def. Rachel Heuss (8-3)
4S (A): Jill Denny def. Anjali Kathikar (8-1)
5S (SWV): Charlee Larsen def. Sophia Sebetka (8-2)
6S (SWV): Lexi Weston def. Kennedy Rohe (8-4)
1D (A): Petersen/Hermansen def. Graham/Damewood (8-1)
2D (A): Heuss/Sebetka def. Drake/Kathikar (8-2)
3D (SWV): Larsen/Ryanne Mullen def. Denny/Rohe (8-0)
Trailblazer Conference Tournament — 1. Ralston, 2. Beatrice