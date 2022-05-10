(KMAland) -- Kuemper Catholic, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City East all picked up wins in KMAland girls tennis on Tuesday.
Kuemper Catholic 8 Sioux City North 1
Sam Tidgren, Alyssa Brant and Sophie Rohe all had 2-0 performances for Kuemper in the dual.
1S (KC): Sam Tidgren def. Grace Hodge (8-1)
2S (KC): Alyssa Brant def. Madalyn Welp (8-3)
3S (KC): Jordan Schwabe def. Sophie Langin (8-2)
4S (KC): Sophie Rohe def. Ella Conley (8-3)
5S (KC): Ella Schwarte def. Megan Beecher (8-2)
6S (KC): Keziah Janssen def. Isabele Raveling (8-1)
1D (KC): Brant/Rohe def. Hodge/Welp (8-3)
2D (KC): Sam Tidgren/Sophie Tidgren def. Conley/Beecher (9-8, 7-2 TB)
3D (SCN): Langin/Raveling def. Morgan Muhlbauer/Ayak Dut (8-1)
Sioux City East 5 Norfolk 4
East improved to 10-0 for the first time in school history.
Other Area Scores
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 South Sioux City 0