(KMAland) -- Regional singles and doubles girls tennis was played throughout the state of Iowa on Wednesday. Check out the full rundown of KMAland-relevant regions below.
Iowa Class 1A Singles & Doubles Region 1 at Spencer
KMAland did not have any state qualifiers from Spencer, although Denison-Schleswig’s Kiana Schulz was third in the singles draw and the Bishop Heelan Catholic doubles team of Julie Verzal and Ava Moravek also took third.
View the full draw linked here.
Iowa Class 1A Singles & Doubles Region 2 at Atlantic
Lewis Central’s Lanee Olsen and St. Albert’s Landry Miller both advanced on to state with Olsen claiming the district championship in singles with a regional championship win over Miller.
In doubles, Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole of Clarinda beat teammates Avery Walter and Brooke Brown for the regional title. Both teams advance to state.
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page linked here and find the full draw linked here.
Iowa Class 1A Singles & Doubles Region 3 at Pella Christian
No KMAland players advanced to state at Pella Christian. Find the complete results linked here.
Iowa Class 2A Singles & Doubles Region 1 at Ames
Ankeny Centennial earned all four state-qualifying spots with a 1-2 finish in singles and doubles.
Iowa Class 2A Singles & Doubles Region 2 at Waukee Northwest
Dowling Catholic went 1-2 in both the singles and doubles draw at Waukee Northwest.
Iowa Class 2A Singles & Doubles Region 3 at WDM Valley
WDM Valley claimed three of the four state-qualifying spots while Ankeny had the other. Abraham Lincoln’s Jeena Carle placed third in the singles draw.
Find all the of the Class 2A singles and doubles draws throughout the state linked here.