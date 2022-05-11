(KMAland) -- Four singles players and four doubles teams from KMAland advanced to the girls state tennis tournament on Wednesday. Check out the full rundown below.
Iowa Class 1A Girls Singles & Doubles Region 1 at LeMars
There were no area state qualifiers from a KMAland conference school in LeMars.
Iowa Class 1A Girls Singles & Doubles Region 2 at Atlantic
Samantha Tidgren of Kuemper Catholic defeated Lanee Olsen of Lewis Central to claim the regional championship. Tidgren won 2-6, 7-6 (6), 1-0 (10-8) to claim the title. Both Tidgren and Olsen advanced to state in singles. Jordan Schwabe of Kuemper claimed third.
In doubles, Landry Miller and Allison Narmi of St. Albert claimed the championship with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Oasis and Alexis Opheim of Lewis Central. Both duos move on to state. Kuemper’s Alyssa Brant and Sophie Rohe finished in third.
Iowa Class 1A Girls Singles & Doubles Region 3 at Shenandoah
Shenandoah, Glenwood, Clarinda and Red Oak all had state qualifiers. Check out the complete recap from Adam Kiesel linked here.
Iowa Class 2A Girls Singles & Doubles Region 1 at Fort Dodge
There were no area state qualifiers from a KMAland conference school at Fort Dodge.
Iowa Class 2A Girls Singles & Doubles Region 2 at Johnston
There were no area state qualifiers from a KMAland conference school
Iowa Class 2A Girls Singles & Doubles Region 3 at WDM Valley
There were no area state qualifiers from a KMAland conference school
View the complete brackets from across the state linked here and the full list of state qualifiers linked here.