(KMAland) -- Clarinda and Bishop Heelan Catholic are moving on while St. Albert and AL both lost tight duals in regional girls tennis on Tuesday.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 1A REGION 1
Semifinal: Clarinda 5 Lewis Central 0
Quarterfinal: Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 St. Albert 4
1S (H): Lilly Friis def. Landry Miller (3-6, 6-3, 10-5)
2S (SA): Georgie Bohnet def. Alla Friis (7-6, 5-7, 10-5)
3S (H): Julie Verzal def. Lexi Narmi (6-2, 6-1)
4S (SA): Mari Valdivia def. Ava Moravek (7-6, 6-4)
5S (H): Lawren Volz def. Lilly Barnes (6-3, 6-3)
6S (SA): Ella Narmi def. Maria McGowan (6-1, 6-2)
1D (H): Friis/Friis def. Bohnet/L. Narmi (3-6, 6-4, 12-10)
2D (H): Verzal/Moravek def. Miller/E. Narmi (6-4, 6-3)
3D (SA): Valdivia/Barnes def. Volz/McGowan (6-1, 6-2)
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 2A REGION 4
Quarterfinal: Norwalk 5 Abraham Lincoln 4
No scores reported.