(KMAland) -- Kuemper Catholic advanced to the state tournament while Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City East and Sioux City North saw their seasons come to an end during Tuesday’s KMAland girls tennis action.
Iowa Class 1A Region Championships
Region 2: Kuemper Catholic 5 Clarke 0
1S (KC): Samantha Tidgren def. Alivia Bakley (6-1, 6-1)
2S (KC): Alyssa Brant def. Chailyn Beydler (6-0, 6-2)
3S (KC): Jordan Schwabe def. Ava Hagen (6-3, 6-1)
5S (KC): Ella Schwarte def. Jadie Bowlsby (6-0, 6-0)
6S (KC): Keziah Jannsen def. Molly Sickels (6-0, 6-4)
Region 3: Clarinda 5 Lewis Central 0
Clarinda continued their perfect season with a dominant win. Find Trevor Maeder’s full story here.
Iowa Class 2A Region 1 Semifinals
Johnston 6 Thomas Jefferson 0
1S (J): Allie Christensen def. Faith Christensen (6-1, 6-0)
2S (J): Dasha Svitashev def. Rukhshana Muidinzoda (6-0, 6-0)
3S (J): Reese Monson def. Nehrine Lemus (6-0, 6-0)
4S (J): Lauren Gano def. Angela Raquel (6-0, 6-0)
5S (J): Lauren Hendricksen def. Cara Ronk (6-0, 6-1)
6S (J): Ariel Blackford def Andrea Morales (6-0)
Ankeny Centennial 5 Abraham Lincoln 0
1S (AC): Esther Guan def. Jeena Carle (6-2, 6-2)
3S (AC): Ara Lofgren def. Kylie Hansen (6-4, 7-5)
4S (AC): Morgan DenBeste def. Ella Boes (7-5, 6-2)
5S (AC): Madison Price def. Lydia Dix (6-1, 6-0)
6S (AC): Gabby Mixdorf def. Annija Karkliniece (6-2, 6-1)
Other Iowa Class 2A Region 1 Semifinals
WDM Valley 5 Sioux City North 0
Iowa Class 2A Region 2 Semifinals
Urbandale 5 Sioux City East 1