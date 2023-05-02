(KMAland) -- Sioux City North edged AL for the MRC championship, Jeena Carle won another conference title and Kuemper and Southwest Valley were also winners in KMAland girls tennis.
Kuemper Catholic 7 Boone 2
Kuemper Catholic’s Ella Schwarte, Sophie Tidgren and Kaylie Simons all went 2-0 for the Knights.
1S (B): Morgan Kathman def. Sophie Rohe (8-3)
2S (KC): Ella Schwarte def. Gracie Gustafson (8-2)
3S (KC): Sophie Tidgren def. Lucy Hansen (8-5)
4S (KC): Brooke Rohe def. Julian Lutz (8-4)
5S (KC): Kaylie Simons def. Shannon Jenkins (8-4)
6S (KC): Kezia Janssen def. Megan Rose (8-0)
1D (KC): S. Rohe/Schwarte def. Kathman/Gustafson (9-7)
2D (KC): Tidgren/Simons def. Hansen/Rose (8-1)
3D (B): Lutz/Jenkins def. Janssen/Haley Bush (8-5)
Southwest Valley 6 Audubon 3
Maddie Bevington, Karissa Richey and Natalia Zimmerman were 2-0 for Southwest Valley in the win.
1S (A): Audrey Jensen def. Charlee Larsen (8-4)
2S (A): Gery Anderson def. Anjali Kathikar (8-5)
3S (A): Ava Slater def. Ryanne Mullen (8-6)
4S (SWV): Karissa Richey def. Jordan Porsche (8-3)
5S (SWV): Maddie Bevington def. Joselynn Moreno (8-4)
6S (SWV): Natalia Zimmerman def. Rachael Rynearson (8-4)
1D (SWV): Larsen/Mullen def. Jensen/Anderson (9-8 (2))
2D (SWV): Kathikar/Bevington def. Porsche/Moreno (8-3)
3D (SWV): Richey/Zimmerman def. Slater/Rynearson (8-5)
Missouri River Conference Tournament — 1. Sioux City North 30, 2. Abraham Lincoln 27, 3. Sioux City East 20, 4. LeMars & Bishop Heelan Catholic 16, 6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11, 7. Thomas Jefferson 6, 8. Sioux City West 5
Singles Top 8: 1. Jeena Carle, Abraham Lincoln; 2. Payton Wright, LeMars; 3. Jayden Brower, Sioux City North; 4. Elliana Pick, LeMars; 5. Lilly Friis, Bishop Heelan Catholic; 6. Aila Friis, Bishop Heelan Catholic; 7. Faith Kranz, Sioux City East; 8. Payton East, Sioux City East
Doubles Top 8: 1. Grace Hodge/Sophie Langin, Sioux City North; 2. Gracie Bruening/Taryn Dobbs, Sioux City East; 3. Ella Boes/Kylie Hansen, Abraham Lincoln; 4. Olivia Delarosa/Brooke Hanson, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 5. Julie Verzal/Ava Moravek, Bishop Heelan Catholic; 6. Madalyn Welp/Ava Moravek, Bishop Heelan Catholic; 7. Ximena Munoz/Luisa Ortega, Sioux City West; 8. Olivia Winter/Lily Guntren, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Wilber-Clatonia at Nebraska City
