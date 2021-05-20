(KMAland) -- Shenandoah's Jessica Sun won a regional title on Thursday night. Check out the full KMAland girls tennis rundown below.
1A Regional at Red Oak (Conclusion)
Sun beat Creston's Maddie Frey 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 in the regional final. Both move to the Class 1A State Tournament in Waterloo.
2A Regional at Fort Dodge
No area qualifiers came from this region.
2A Regionals at Johnston
KMAland did not have a state qualifier from this tournament.
Nebraska Class B State Tournament
Nebraska City's Samantha Frederichs lost in the first round to Blair's Caitlyn Haggstrom 6-2, 6-0 in No. 1 singles. In No. 2 singles, Valerie Bennie lost to McCook's Joslyn Hammond 6-2, 6-1 in the first round. At No. 1 doubles, Clarissa Williams and Renee Williams lost in the first round, as did Aspen Thurman/Grace McNeeley at No. 2 doubles.