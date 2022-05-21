(KMAland) -- Clarinda and Kuemper Catholic had their seasons come to a finish on Saturday in KMAland girls tennis.
Check out the results from Saturday’s first round of state team tennis.
1A: Spirit Lake 5 Kuemper Catholic 0
2S (SL): Taylor Schneider def. Alyssa Brant — 0-6, 6-4, 1-0 (5)
3S (SL): Abbie Oleson def. Jordan Schwabe — 6-4, 6-4
4S (SL): Emma Stravs def. Sophie Rohe — 6-4, 7-6 (6)
5S (SL): Izzie Wycoff def. Ella Schwarte — 6-1, 6-3
6S (SL): Mikayla Mingus def. Kezia Janssen — 6-1, 6-1
Other State First Round Scores
1A: Cedar Rapids Xavier 5 Clarinda 0
1A: Assumption 5 Pella 1
2A: WDM Valley 5 Johnston 3
2A: Dowling Catholic 5 Ankeny 0
2A: Cedar Falls 5 Clinton 1
2A: Cedar Rapids Washington 5 Pleasant Valley 0