KMAland Tennis

(KMAland) -- Clarinda and Kuemper Catholic had their seasons come to a finish on Saturday in KMAland girls tennis.

Check out the results from Saturday’s first round of state team tennis.

1A: Spirit Lake 5 Kuemper Catholic 0 

2S (SL): Taylor Schneider def. Alyssa Brant — 0-6, 6-4, 1-0 (5)

3S (SL): Abbie Oleson def. Jordan Schwabe — 6-4, 6-4

4S (SL): Emma Stravs def. Sophie Rohe — 6-4, 7-6 (6)

5S (SL): Izzie Wycoff def. Ella Schwarte — 6-1, 6-3

6S (SL): Mikayla Mingus def. Kezia Janssen — 6-1, 6-1

Other State First Round Scores 

1A: Cedar Rapids Xavier 5 Clarinda 0

1A: Assumption 5 Pella 1

2A: WDM Valley 5 Johnston 3

2A: Dowling Catholic 5 Ankeny 0

2A: Cedar Falls 5 Clinton 1

2A: Cedar Rapids Washington 5 Pleasant Valley 0

