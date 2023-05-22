(KMAland) -- The Clarinda girls tennis team is moving on to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
The Cardinals picked up a 5-4 win over Spirit Lake in the Class 1A Region 1 Championship on Monday. Mayson Hartley, Avery Walter and Brooke Brown all won their singles and their doubles matches, and Taylor Cole added a win of her own in doubles with Hartley.
Clarinda will play in the Final Four on Tuesday, May 30th at Waukee Northwest. View the full results from Monday below.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 1A REGION 1 CHAMPIONSHIP
Clarinda 5 Spirit Lake 4
1S (SL): Catherine Straus def. Taylor Cole (6-2, 5-7, 10-2)
2S (C): Mayson Hartley def. Taylor Schneider (6-3, 6-4)
3S (C): Avery Walter def. Abbie Oleson (6-1, 6-3)
4S (SL): Emma Straus def. Riley Nothwehr (6-2, 6-1)
5S (C): Brooke Brown def. Mikayla Mingus (6-2, 6-3)
6S (SL): Izzie Wycoff def. Emma Stogdill (6-4, 6-7 (4), 5-10)
1D (C): Cole/Hartley def. Schneider/Oleson (6-2, 6-1)
2D (C): Walter/Brown def. Straus/Straus (6-7 (3), 6-2, 10-4)
3D (SL): Mingus/Wycoff def. Nothwehr/Stogdill (6-4, 6-3)