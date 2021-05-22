(KMAland) -- The Red Oak girls qualified for the state team tennis tournament with a win over Creston on Saturday.
While Red Oak advanced, Kuemper, AL, LC and Sioux City North saw their seasons come to a finish. Check out the girls tennis scoreboard below.
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Class 1A Region 1 (G)
Union 5 Kuemper Catholic 1
Class 1A Region 2 (G)
Red Oak 5 Creston 2
Class 2A Region 1 (G)
Ames 5 Sioux City North 0
WDM Valley 5 Abraham Lincoln 0
Class 2A Region 2 (G)
Waukee 5 Lewis Central 0