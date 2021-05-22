Red Oak Girls Tennis
Photo courtesy of Charmla Carpenter

(KMAland) -- The Red Oak girls qualified for the state team tennis tournament with a win over Creston on Saturday.

While Red Oak advanced, Kuemper, AL, LC and Sioux City North saw their seasons come to a finish. Check out the girls tennis scoreboard below.

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Class 1A Region 1 (G)

Union 5 Kuemper Catholic 1

Class 1A Region 2 (G) 

Red Oak 5 Creston 2

Class 2A Region 1 (G) 

Ames 5 Sioux City North 0

WDM Valley 5 Abraham Lincoln 0

Class 2A Region 2 (G) 

Waukee 5 Lewis Central 0

