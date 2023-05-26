Taylor Cole & Mayson Hartley

(Waterloo) -- Clarinda’s doubles team of Taylor Cole and Mayson Hartley will close their careers with another medal.

Last year’s sixth-place finishers could finish as high as fifth on Saturday with two wins. The Cardinals duo beat teammates Brooke Brown and Avery Walter in the second round of consolation play on Friday in Waterloo.

The rest of the KMAland singles players and doubles teams had their seasons come to a finish. Check out the area results below or the complete results linked here

CLASS 1A SINGLES FIRST ROUND 

Lanee Olsen, Lewis Central lost to Ali Schuchmann, Cedar Rapids Xavier (5-7, 4-6)

Landry Miller, St. Albert lost to Avery Link, Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-6, 2-6)

CLASS 1A DOUBLES FIRST ROUND 

Brooke Brown/Avery Walter, Clarinda lost to Avery Hogan/Kate Holton, Columbus (0-6, 1-6)

Taylor Cole/Masyon Hartley, Clarinda def. Paige Owens/Isabelle Pierce, Central DeWitt (1-6, 7-5, 6-4)

CLASS 1A SINGLES FIRST ROUND CONSOLATION 

Lanee Olsen, Lewis Central lost to Ishita Mukadam, Maharishi (4-6, 1-6)

Landry Miller, St. Albert lost to Kaitlyn Zugay, Ballard (5-7, 4-6)

CLASS 1A DOUBLES FIRST ROUND CONSOLATION 

Brooke Brown/Avery Walter, Clarinda def. Alloree Else/Lily VanDusseldorp, Pella (6-3, 6-3)

CLASS 1A DOUBLES SECOND ROUND

Taylor Cole/Mayson Hartley, Clarinda lost to Presley Blommers/Lucy Roach, Oskaloosa (6-4, 6-3)

CLASS 1A DOUBLES SECOND ROUND CONSOLATION 

Taylor Cole/Mayson Hartley, Clarinda def. Brooke Brown/Avery Walter, Clarinda (6-1, 7-5)

