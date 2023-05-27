(Waterloo) -- The outstanding tennis careers of Taylor Cole and Mayson Hartley finished with a seventh-place medal on Saturday in Waterloo at the Class 1A State Doubles Tournament.
Cole and Hartley fell to Haley Gossman and Annalise Skrade of Decorah in the consolation semifinals (3-6, 4-6) before closing their day, their state tournament and their careers with a sweep of Xavier’s Ruby Smith and Isabel Tobin (6-3, 6-4).
KMA Sports will have more with the duo in the near future. Check out the complete doubles draw linked here.