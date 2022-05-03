(KMAland) -- Jeena Carle, Savannah Maisel and Kylie Hansen and AL all won MRC championships while Audubon picked up a dual win in KMAland girls tennis on Tuesday.
Audubon 6 Southwest Valley 3
Audubon’s Audrey Jensen and Kya Petersen were 2-0 in the dual win. Southwest Valley’s Ryanne Mullen was also a two-time winner.
1S (A): Audrey Jensen def. Charlee Larsen (8-4)
2S (A): Kya Petersen def. Alana Drake (8-5)
3S (A): Jill Denny def. Anjali Kathikar (8-2)
4S (SWV): Ryanne Mullen def. Jocelyn Chambers (8-2)
5S (A): Ava Slater def. Karissa Richey (9-8)
6S (A): Gery Anderson def. Maddie Bevington (8-6)
1D (A): Jensen/Petersen def. Drake/Kathikar (8-2)
2D (SWV): Larsen/Mullen def. Denny/Anderson (8-2)
3D (SWV): Richey/Bevington def. Slater/Chambers (8-4)
Missouri River Conference Tournament
Abraham Lincoln scored 37 points and won the Missouri River Conference Tournament championship on Tuesday. Sioux City North had 26 points in second, Sioux City East was third with 20, Sergeant Bluff-Luton had 19 in fourth and LeMars was fifth with 13.
Bishop Heelan Catholic (8 points), Thomas Jefferson (6 points) and Sioux City West (2 points) rounded out the standings.
AL’s Jeena Carle claimed the singles championship while Savannah Maisel and Kylie Hansen teamed up to win the doubles draw for the Lynx.
