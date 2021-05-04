Red Oak Tigers

(KMAland) -- Glenwood edged Clarinda, Red Oak cooled off Lewis Central and Nebraska City nabbed a win in KMAland girls tennis on Monday.

Glenwood 5 Clarinda 4 

Maya Silvius, Madeline Becker and Riley Wiese all went 2-0 for Glenwood in the win. Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole were 2-0 for Clarinda. Results:

1S (C): Mayson Hartley def. Ashley Goy (8-4)

2S (C): Taylor Cole def. Rylie Morgenstern (8-5)

3S (G): Maya Silvius def. Brooke Brown (9-8, 7-3 TB)

4S (G): Madeline Becker def. Paige Barr (8-0)

5S (G): Riley Wiese def. Emma Stogdill (8-1)

6S (C): Ellison Lovett def. MacKenzie Woods (8-5)

1D (C): Hartley/Cole def. Goy/Morgenstern (8-4)

2D (G): Silvius/Becker def. Brown/Barr (8-4)

3D (G): Wiese/Woods def. Stogdill/Taylor Wagoner (8-4)

Red Oak 6 Lewis Central 3 

Rhenn Rolenc, Brooklyn Johnson and Merced Ramirez went 2-0 to lead Red Oak in the win. Katelyn Rodenburg went 2-0 for the Titans. Full results: 

1S (RO): Rhenn Rolenc def. Lanee Olsen (8-6)

2S (LC): Katelyn Rodenburg def. Tessa Rolenc (8-4)

3S (RO): Brooklyn Johnson def. Maddie Parker (8-2)

4S (LC): Oasis Opheim def. Anna Grizzard (8-4)

5S (RO): Jessica Lukehart def. Emily Burns (8-4)

6S (RO): Merced Ramirez def. Lexi Opheim (8-4)

1D (RO): R. Rolenc/Ramirez def. Olsen/O. Opheim (8-3)

2D (LC): Rodenburg/Parker def. T. Rolenc/Lukehart (8-6)

3D (RO): Johnson/Grizzard def. Burns/L. Opheim (8-4)

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Glenwood 5 Clarinda 4

Red Oak 6 Lewis Central 3

Sioux City East at LeMars (G)

Nebraska City 6 Gross Catholic 3

