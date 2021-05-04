(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln won the Missouri River Conference to highlight a relatively light night of girls tennis action in KMAland.
The full rundown is available below.
Kuemper Catholic 9 Harlan 0
1S (KC): Samantha Tidgren def. Liz Devine (8-1)
2S (KC): Jordan Schwabe def. Alli Owens (8-2)
3S (KC): Alyssa Brant def. Josie Knudsen (8-2)
4S (KC): Vanessa Breedlove def. Casey Kohl (8-0)
5S (KC): Keziah Janssen def. Grace Coenen (8-4)
6S (KC): Sophie Rohe def. Erica Rust (8-3)
1D (KC): Tidgren/Schwabe def. Devine/Knudsen (8-1)
2D (KC): Brant/Breedlove def. Owens/Kohl (8-1)
3D (KC): Janssen/Rohe def. Coenen/Rust (8-4)
Missouri River Conference Tournament
Abraham Lincoln won the team title with 37 points. Harper Snead was the No. 1 singles champion. TJ's Chloe Alley took second. Sioux City North's Anna Mass was third, and Bishop Heelan's Chloe Best and Sioux City North's Jeanie Le completed the top five.
AL's Savannah Maisel and Jeena Carle won the doubles. Sioux City East's Ivy and Lucy Mehlhaff finished second. TJ's duo of Faith Christensen and Aailyah Neve were third. Results can be found below.
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD (5/4)
Creston 6 Ballard 5
Audubon at Southwest Valley
Nebraska City at Wilber-Clatonia