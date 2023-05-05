(KMAland) -- St. Albert rolled to a 9-0 win over Atlantic in KMAland girls tennis action.
Landry Miller, Georgie Bohnet, Lexi Narmi, Mari Valdivia, Lily Barnes and Ella Narmi each went 2-0 for the Saintes.
Check out the full results below.
St. Albert 9 Atlantic 0
1S (SA): Landry Miller def. Rio Johnson (8-0)
2S (SA): Georgie Bohnet def. Keira Olsen (8-0)
3S (SA): Lexi Narmi def. Quincy Sorensen (8-6)
4S (SA): Mari Valdivia def. Jade Harter (8-3)
5S (SA): Lily Barnes def. Josephine Sorensen (8-4)
6S (SA): Ella Narmi def. Genevieve McCalla (8-1)
1D (SA): Bohnet/L Narmi def. Olsen/Q. Sorensen (8-0)
2D (SA): Miller/Valdivia def. Harter/J. Sorensen (8-3)
3D (SA): Barnes/E. Narmi def. McCalla/Bennett (8-4)