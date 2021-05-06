KMAland Tennis 3

(KMAland) -- LC beat Shenandoah, Audubon took down a short-handed Clarinda, AL beat Glenwood and Kuemper shutout Denison-Schleswig in KMAland girls tennis on Thursday.

Lewis Central 7 Shenandoah 2 

Maddie Parker, Oasis Opheim, Emily Burns and Alexis Opheim were 2-0 for Lewis Central. Jessica Sun led Shenandoah with a 2-0 night. Results: 

1S (S): Jessica Sun def. Lanee Olsen (8-3)

2S (LC): Katelyn Rodenburg def. Erin Baldwin (8-1)

3S (LC): Maddie Parker def. Paige Gleason (8-3)

4S (LC): Oasis Opheim def. Emma Olson (5-0, ret.)

5S (LC): Emily Burns def. Libby Ehlers (8-0)

6S (LC): Alexis Opheim def. Vesta Bopp (8-1)

1D (S): Sun/Gleason def. Olsen/Rodenburg (8-5)

2D (LC): Parker/O. Opheim def. Baldwin/Bopp (8-2)

3D (LC): Burns/A. Opheim def. Olson/Cheyenne Gough (8-1)

Audubon 6 Clarinda 3 

Aleah Hermansen and Sophia Sebetka were 2-0 for Audubon in the victory over a short-handed Clarinda team. The Cardinals got a 2-0 night from Ellison Lovett. Full results: 

1S (C): Brooke Brown def. Kya Petersen (8-3)

2S (A): Aleah Hermansen def. Paige Barr (8-4)

3S (A): Kate Tessman def. Emma Stogdill (8-6)

4S (C): Ellison Lovett def. Rachel Heuss (8-4)

5S (A): Jill Denny def. Taylor Wagoner (8-3)

6S (A): Sophia Sebetka def. Chanda Sunderman (8-1)

1D (A): Petersen/Hermansen def. Brown/Stogdill (8-3)

2D (C): Barr/Lovett def. Tessman/Denny (8-4)

3D (A): Heuss/Sebetka def. Wagoner/Sunderman (8-2)

Abraham Lincoln 7 Glenwood 2 

Jenna Carle, Savannah Maisel and Maddie Anderson led the Lynx with 2-0 nights. View complete results below:

1S (AL): Harper Snead def. Ashley Goy (8-5)

2S (AL): Jenna Carle def. Rylie Morgenstern (8-2)

3S (AL): Savannah Maisel def. Maya Silviua (8-4)

4S (AL): Maddie Anderson def. Madeline Becker (8-3)

5S (G): Riley Wiese def. Kylie Hansen (9-7)

6S (AL): Ella Boes def. MacKenzie Woods (8-2)

1D (AL): Carle/Maisel def. Goy/Morgenstern (8-5)

2D (G): Silvius/Becker def. Snead/Boes (8-3)

3D (AL): Anderson/Hansen def. Wiese/Woods (8-4)

Kuemper Catholic 9 Denison-Schleswig 0 

Kuemper posted a dominant performance with seven wins by 8-3 or better. Full results: 

1S (KC): Samanta Tidgren def. Paola Martinez (8-2)

2S (KC): Jordan Schwabe def. Kiana Schulz (8-1)

3S (KC): Alyssa Brant def. Hailey Meseck (8-3)

4S (KC): Vanessa Breedlove def. Evelyn Lopez (8-0)

5S (KC): Keziah Janssen def. Hannah Weber (8-3)

6S (KC): Sophie Rohe def. Abby Gehlsen (8-4)

1D (KC): Tidgren/Schwabe def. Martinez/Schulz (8-3)

2D (KC): Brant/Breedlove def. Meseck/Weber (8-3)

3D (KC): Janssen/Rohe def. Gehlsen/Lopez (8-6)

