Shenandoah 5 Denison-Schleswig 4
1S (SHEN): Jessica Sun def. Paola Martinez (8-1)
2S (D-S): Kiana Schultz def. Erin Baldwin (8-2)
3S (D-S): Hailey Meseck def. Paige Gleason (8-4)
4S (D-S): Evelyn Lopez def. Libby Ehlers (8-3)
5S (SHEN): Cheyenne Gough def. Hannah Weber (8-5)
6S (SHEN): Vesta Bopp def. Abby Gehlsen (8-4)
1D (SHEN): Sun/Gleason def. Martinez/Schultz (8-2)
2D (SHEN): Baldwin/Bopp def. Meseck/Weber (8-2)
3D (D-S): Gehlsen/Lopez def. Ehlers/Gough (8-5)
Kuemper Catholic 9 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
1S (KC): Samantha Tidgren def. Alivia Wolf (8-1)
2S (KC): Jordan Schwabe def. Sophia Guntren (8-2)
3S (KC): Alyssa Brant def. Madison Wilcoxson (8-2)
4S (KC): Vanessa Breedlove def. Chloe Goldsmith (8-6)
5S (KC): Keziah Janssen def. Olivia DeLarosa (8-1)
6S (KC): Sophie Rohe def. Olivia Wegner (8-2)
1D (KC): Tidgen/Schwabe def. Wolf/Wilcoxon (8-3)
2D (KC): Brant/Breedlove def. Guntren/Goldsmith (8-2)
3D (KC): Janssen/Rohe def. DeLarosa/Wegner (8-5)
