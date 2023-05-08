Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson

(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Clarinda and Thomas Jefferson each had comfortable wins in KMAland girls tennis Monday.

Lewis Central 8 Denison-Schleswig 0

The Titans rolled with 2-0 days from Lanee Olsen, Oasis Opheim, Lexi Opheim, Brooklyn Damgaard, Mallory Kjeldgaard and Lani Bergantzel,

1S (LC): Lanee Olsen def. Kiana Schulz (8-0)

2S (LC): Oasis Opheim def. Abby Gutierrez (8-6)

3S (LC): Lexi Opheim def. Emma Ahrenholtz (8-4)

4S (LC): Brooklyn Damgaard def. Claire Leinen (8-1)

5S (LC): Mallory Kjeldgaard def. Lynnae Johnson (8-0)

6S (LC): Lani Bergantzel def. Zoey Beery (8-1)

1D (LC): O. Opheim/L. Opheim def. Schulz/Leinen (8-3)

3D (LC): Damgaard/Bergantzel def. Ahrenholtz/Beery (8-5)

Clarinda 7 Abraham Lincoln 2

Clarinda notched another win with 2-0 days from Avery Walter, Riley Nothwehr, Brooke Brown and Emma Stogdille. Jeena Carle went 2-0 for AL.

1S (AL): Jeena Carle def. Taylor Cole (8-0)

2S (CLAR): Mayson Hartley def. Kylie Hansen (8-3)

3S (CLAR): Avery Walter def. Ella Boes (8-3)

4S (CLAR): Riley Nothwehr def. Tegan Tindall (8-2)

5S (CLAR): Brooke Brown def. Ella Schmitz (8-0)

6S (CLAR): Emma Stogdill def. Lydia Dix (8-2)

1D (AL): Carle/Tindall def. Cole/Hartley (8-5)

2D (CLAR): Walter/Brown def. Hansen/Boes (8-5)

3D (CLAR): Nothwehr/Stogdill def. Dix/Molly Romano (8-2)

Thomas Jefferson 7 Omaha Northwest 2

TJ got 2-0 days from Cara Ronk, Alexis Poole, Alyssa Koppold, Mylee Minturn and Rylee Perrine.

1S (TJ): Cara Ronk def. Emily Honeycott (9-8 (5))

2S (TJ): Alexis Poole def. Tien Nguyen (2-0)

3S (TJ): Alyssa Koppold def. Malak Ashbala (8-6)

4S (TJ): Mylee Minturn def. Dupikehha Gervag (8-3)

5S (ONW): Jeng Mang Aung def. Olivia Van Soelen (8-4)

6S (TJ): Rylee Perrine def. Jakaya Bedford (8-1)

1D (TJ): Poole/Minturn def. Honeycott/Nguyen (9-8, (2))

2D (TJ): Ronk/Perrine def. Ashbala/Gervag (8-4)

3D (TJ): Koppold/VanSoelen def. Nguyen/Bedford (8-2)

Trailblazer Conference Meet at Nebraska City

No Results Reported 

