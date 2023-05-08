(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Clarinda and Thomas Jefferson each had comfortable wins in KMAland girls tennis Monday.
Lewis Central 8 Denison-Schleswig 0
The Titans rolled with 2-0 days from Lanee Olsen, Oasis Opheim, Lexi Opheim, Brooklyn Damgaard, Mallory Kjeldgaard and Lani Bergantzel,
1S (LC): Lanee Olsen def. Kiana Schulz (8-0)
2S (LC): Oasis Opheim def. Abby Gutierrez (8-6)
3S (LC): Lexi Opheim def. Emma Ahrenholtz (8-4)
4S (LC): Brooklyn Damgaard def. Claire Leinen (8-1)
5S (LC): Mallory Kjeldgaard def. Lynnae Johnson (8-0)
6S (LC): Lani Bergantzel def. Zoey Beery (8-1)
1D (LC): O. Opheim/L. Opheim def. Schulz/Leinen (8-3)
3D (LC): Damgaard/Bergantzel def. Ahrenholtz/Beery (8-5)
Clarinda 7 Abraham Lincoln 2
Clarinda notched another win with 2-0 days from Avery Walter, Riley Nothwehr, Brooke Brown and Emma Stogdille. Jeena Carle went 2-0 for AL.
1S (AL): Jeena Carle def. Taylor Cole (8-0)
2S (CLAR): Mayson Hartley def. Kylie Hansen (8-3)
3S (CLAR): Avery Walter def. Ella Boes (8-3)
4S (CLAR): Riley Nothwehr def. Tegan Tindall (8-2)
5S (CLAR): Brooke Brown def. Ella Schmitz (8-0)
6S (CLAR): Emma Stogdill def. Lydia Dix (8-2)
1D (AL): Carle/Tindall def. Cole/Hartley (8-5)
2D (CLAR): Walter/Brown def. Hansen/Boes (8-5)
3D (CLAR): Nothwehr/Stogdill def. Dix/Molly Romano (8-2)
Thomas Jefferson 7 Omaha Northwest 2
TJ got 2-0 days from Cara Ronk, Alexis Poole, Alyssa Koppold, Mylee Minturn and Rylee Perrine.
1S (TJ): Cara Ronk def. Emily Honeycott (9-8 (5))
2S (TJ): Alexis Poole def. Tien Nguyen (2-0)
3S (TJ): Alyssa Koppold def. Malak Ashbala (8-6)
4S (TJ): Mylee Minturn def. Dupikehha Gervag (8-3)
5S (ONW): Jeng Mang Aung def. Olivia Van Soelen (8-4)
6S (TJ): Rylee Perrine def. Jakaya Bedford (8-1)
1D (TJ): Poole/Minturn def. Honeycott/Nguyen (9-8, (2))
2D (TJ): Ronk/Perrine def. Ashbala/Gervag (8-4)
3D (TJ): Koppold/VanSoelen def. Nguyen/Bedford (8-2)
Trailblazer Conference Meet at Nebraska City
No Results Reported