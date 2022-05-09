(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Glenwood, LC and SBL won duals while Nebraska City took fourth at the Trailblazer Conference Meet in KMAland girls tennis on Monday.
Clarinda 6 Abraham Lincoln 3
Taylor Cole, Riley Nothwher and Emma Stogdill led Clarinda with 2-0 nights to pick up the dual win.
1S (AL): Jeena Carle def. Mayson Hartley (8-2)
2S (C): Taylor Cole def. Savannah Maisel (8-2)
3S (C): Avery Walter def. Kylie Hansen (8-5)
4S (AL): Ella Boes def. Brooke Brown (9-7)
5S (C): Riley Nothwehr def. Sidnie Clark (8-2)
6S (C): Emma Stogdill def. Annija Karkliniece (8-1)
1D (C): Hartley/Cole def. Carle/Boes (8-4)
2D (AL): Maisel/Hansen def. Walter/Brown (8-5)
3D (C): Nothwehr/Stogdill def. Lydia Dix/Karkliniece (8-1)
Lewis Central 9 Harlan 0
Lewis Central picked up a sweep with two-win performances from Lanee Olsen, Oasis and Alexis Opheim, Addee Murray, Mallory Kjeldgaard and Brooklyn Damgaard. The Titans finish the regular season with a perfect 15-0 dual record.
1S (LC): Lanee Olsen def. Alli Owens (8-2)
2S (LC): Oasis Opheim def. Erica Rust (8-2)
3S (LC): Addee Murray def. Sammy Swensen (8-2)
4S (LC): Mallory Kjeldgaard def. Grace Coenen (8-3)
5S (LC): Alexis Opheim def. Scarlett McGuinness (8-1)
6S (LC): Brooklyn Damgaard def. Sydney Jones (6-1, withdrew)
1D (LC): Olsen/Kjeldgaard def. Owens/Swensen (8-5)
2D (LC): Opheim/Opheim def. Rust/Coenen (8-0)
3D (LC): Murray/Damgaard def. McGuinness/Mallary Mulligan (8-0)
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Nebraska City had six points and took fourth at the Trailblazer Conference Tournament.
The Pioneers top finish came from Valerie Benne at No. 1 singles. She placed second with one win over Bellevue East/Platteview’s Claire Peoples (8-3). Benne lost to Beatrice’s Olivia Pfeiffer (8-1) and to Ralston’s Kamille Adler (8-5).
At No. 2 singles, Yazmin Morales was 0-3 and took fourth while both Gracie Ragland and Kaitlyn Howard (No. 1 doubles) and Sophia Barrientos and Katie Dia (No. 2 doubles) were 1-2 and finished third.
View complete results linked here.
Other Area Scores
Glenwood 8 Thomas Jefferson 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 Sioux City West 0