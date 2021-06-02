(KMAland) -- Shenandoah’s Jessica Sun, Creston/O-M’s Maddie Frey and a St. Albert duo are all in the medal rounds at the 1A state girls tennis tournament.
Sun will grab the highest medal, as she picked up a pair of dominant wins in the singles draw, knocking off Lily Fenton of Maharishi (7-5, 6-3) before a win over Pella’s Emily Blom (6-3, 6-1). Sun — the No. 4 seed in the tournament — will face top-seeded Sasha Hyacinth of Columbus Catholic in the semifinal round on Thursday.
Creston/O-M’s Frey lost her opening round match to Catherine Straus of Spirit Lake/Okoboji. However, she’s since battled back with wins over Charles City’s Kayla Kellogg and Osage’s Victoria Schwarting. Frey can place as high as fifth with a pair of wins on Thursday.
In doubles, Landry Miller and Allison Narmi of St. Albert went 2-1 on the first day of play. The Saintes duo beat Caroline Meis and Madison Claussen of LeMars (6-0, 6-1) before falling to Xavier’s Ella Tallett and Avery Link in straight sets (6-0, 6-3). They quickly bounced back for a win over Ballard’s Regen Halsne and Brynna Huen (6-3, 6-2). Like Frey, Miller and Narmi can place as high as fifth on Thursday’s final day of play.
Check out the full rundown of KMAland singles and doubles athletes in action at the 1A Tournament in Waterloo below:
CLASS 1A STATE SINGLES CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
1st Round: Jessica Sun, Shenandoah def. Lily Fenton, Maharishi (7-5, 6-3)
1st Round: Maddie Frey, Creston/O-M lost to Catherine Straus, Spirit Lake/Okoboji (6-0, 6-x)
Quarterfinal: Jessica Sun, Shenandoah def. Emily Blom, Pella (6-3, 6-1)
CLASS 1A STATE SINGLES CONSOLATION BRACKET
1st Round: Maddie Frey, Creston/O-M def. Kayla Kellogg, Charles City (6-0, 6-0)
2nd Round: Maddie Frey, Creston/O-M def. Victoria Schwarting, Osage (6-0, 6-2)
CLASS 1A STATE DOUBLES CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
1st Round: Rhenn Rolenc/Merced Ramirez, Red Oak lost to Alexa Weber/Belle Weber, Union (6-1, 6-0)
1st Round: Landry Miller/Allison Narmi, St. Albert def. Caroline Meis/Madison Claussen, LeMars (6-0, 6-1)
1st Round: Morgan Driskell/Samantha Dunphy, Creston/O-M lost to Ally Burger/Courtney Carstensen, Xavier (6-0, 6-1)
Quarterfinal: Miller/Narmi, St. Albert lost to Ella Tallett/Avery Link, Xavier (6-0, 6-3)
CLASS 1A STATE DOUBLES CONSOLATION BRACKET
1st Round: Meis/Claussen, LeMars def. Rolenc/Ramirez (6-0, 6-3)
1st Round: Driskell/Dunphy, Creston/O-M lost to Elli Hanson/Sophia Butler, Spirit Lake/Okoboji (6-4, 6-3)
2nd Round: Miller/Narmi, St. Albert def. Regen Halsne/Brynna Huen, Ballard (6-3, 6-2)
2nd Round: Meis/Claussen, LeMars lost to Morgan Brauer/Cady Peterson, Decorah (7-6 (3), 6-2)