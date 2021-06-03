(KMAland) -- A pair of singles players and a doubles team from KMAland finished their state tennis tournament with medals on Thursday.
Shenandoah’s Jessica Sun dropped her semifinal and 3rd/4th place match in straight sets, falling to Sasha Hyacinth of Columbus Catholic and Tess Paton of Fairfield. The junior leaves with a fourth place medal.
The doubles duo of Landry Miller and Allison Narmi of St. Albert ended up in fifth place, going 2-0 on Thursday. Miller/Narmi beat Alexa and Belle Weber of Union in straight sets before a three-set win over Mara Holland and Annalisa Skrade of Decorah to take fifth.
Creston/O-M’s Maddie Frey finished eighth in the 1A singles draw. Frey lost in straight sets to Bre Phillips of Columbus Catholic and in three sets to Kinsie Zinnel of Boone on Thursday.
View the complete results below.
CLASS 1A STATE SINGLES DRAW
Semifinal: Jessica Sun, Shenandoah lost to Sasha Hyacinth, Columbus Catholic (6-2, 6-0)
3rd/4th Place: Jessica Sun, Shenandoah lost to Tess Paton, Fairfield (6-0, 6-2)
Consolation Semifinal: Maddie Frey, Creston/O-M lost to Brenna Phillips, Columbus Catholic (6-3, 6-4)
7th/8th Place: Maddie Frey, Creston/O-M lost to Kinsie Zinnel, Boone (2-6, 7-6 (2), 1-0 (3))
CLASS 1A STATE DOUBLES DRAW
Consolation Semifinal: Landry Miller/Allison Narmi, St. Albert def. Alexa Weber/Belle Weber, Union (6-4, 6-3)
5th/6th Place: Miller/Narmi, St. Albert def. Mara Holland/Annalise Skrade, Decorah (6-3, 5-7, 11-9)