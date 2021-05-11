Glenwood Rams

(KMAland) -- Glenwood and Kuemper cruised to victories on Tuesday night in a light slate of KMAland girls tennis action. 

Glenwood 9 Thomas Jefferson 0 

1S (GLEN): Ashley Goy def. Faith Christensen (8-4)

2S (GLEN): Rylie Morgenstern def. Aaliyah Neva (8-3)

3S (GLEN): Maya Silvius def. Audrey Van Soclen (8-0)

4S (GLEN): Coryl Matheny def. Nehirin Lemus (8-0)

5S (GLEN): Madeline Becker def. Cara Ronk (8-2)

6S (GLEN): Riley Wiese def. Sydney Hosick (8-0)

1D (GLEN): Goy/Morgenstern def. Christensen/Neva (8-6)

2D (GLEN): Silvius/Becker def. Van Soclen/Lemus (8-1) 

3S (GLEN): Matheny/Wiese def. Ronk (Hosick (8-2)

Creston 6 Boone 3 

1S (BOON): Kinzie Zinnel def. Maddie Frey (8-2)

2S (CRES): Morgan Driskell def. Morgan Kathman (8-6)

3S (CRES): Karly Calvin def. Sophie Dierking (8-5)

4S (BOON): Bria Schwind def. Sam Dunphy (8-5)

5S (CRES): Halle Evans def. Ella Patterson (8-2)

6S (BOON): Gracie Gustafson def. Jess Eblen (8-3)

1D (CRES): Driskell/Dunphy def. Zinnel/Kathman (8-1)

2D (CRES): Frey/Calvin def. Dierking/Schwind (8-5)

3D (CRES): Evans/Caitlyn Bruce def. Patterson/Gustafson (8-4)

Kuemper Catholic 7 Sioux City North 2 

1S (KC): Samantha Tidgren def. Anna Maas (8-3)

2S (KC): Jordan Schwabe def. Jeanie Le (8-2)

3S (KC): Alyssa Brant def. Olivia Nelson (8-1)

4S (KC): Vanessa Breedlove def. Maddie Craighead (8-5)

5S (KC): Sophie Rohe def. Ella Conley (8-0)

6S (SCN): Grace Hodge def. Heidi Kraus (8-2)

1D (KC): Tidgren/Brant def. Maas/Le (9-7)

2D (KC): Schwabe/Breedlove def. Brant/Hodge 8-3)

3D (SCN): Craighead/Conley def. Rohe/Kraus (8-4) 

