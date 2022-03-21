(Vermillion) -- Sioux City East standout Kaia Downs stole the show on Monday with a pair of titles at the University of South Dakota's indoor meet.
Downs ran to championships in the 1600 and 800.
Bishop Heelan's Taylor Jochum also left with a title, claiming gold with a leap of 5-01.00 in the high jump.
Check out the full results here and the list of top three KMAland finishers below.
1. Kaia Downs, Sioux City East – 1600 meter run (5:22.79)
1. Kaia Downs, Sioux City East – 800 meter run (2:26.95)
1. Taylor Jochum, Bishop Heelan – high jump (5-01.00)
2. Jayden Kneifl, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – high jump (5-01.00)
2. Sioux City West 4x400 meter relay – Bella Leon, Lily Juhnke, Kenya Harris, Holly Duax (4:17.30)
3. Sioux City East 4x200 meter relay – Trin Wagner, Bella Gordon, Mia Rice, Ellie Harris (1:53.98)
3. Kierra Schmieding, Lewis Central – shot put (37-06.50)
3. Holly Duax, Sioux City West – long jump (17-00.50)