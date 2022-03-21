Kaia Downs
Photo: Sioux City East Track & Field/Twitter

(Vermillion) -- Sioux City East standout Kaia Downs stole the show on Monday with a pair of titles at the University of South Dakota's indoor meet. 

Downs ran to championships in the 1600 and 800. 

Bishop Heelan's Taylor Jochum also left with a title, claiming gold with a leap of 5-01.00 in the high jump. 

Check out the full results here and the list of top three KMAland finishers below. 

1. Kaia Downs, Sioux City East – 1600 meter run (5:22.79)

1. Kaia Downs, Sioux City East – 800 meter run (2:26.95)

1. Taylor Jochum, Bishop Heelan – high jump (5-01.00)

2. Jayden Kneifl, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – high jump (5-01.00)

2. Sioux City West 4x400 meter relay – Bella Leon, Lily Juhnke, Kenya Harris, Holly Duax (4:17.30)

3. Sioux City East 4x200 meter relay – Trin Wagner, Bella Gordon, Mia Rice, Ellie Harris (1:53.98)

3. Kierra Schmieding, Lewis Central – shot put (37-06.50)

3. Holly Duax, Sioux City West – long jump (17-00.50)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.