(Crete) -- Lourdes Central Catholic and Sterling had top three team finishes while the Jets’ Macy Richardson was a three-time winner on Wednesday at the girls Pioneer Conference Indoor meet.
Richardson stole the show with wins in the triple jump (35-09.25), 60 meter hurdles (9.72) and 200 meter dash (28.05). Richardson’s teammate Dakotah Ludemann picked up the 60 meter dash title (8.28). Sterling had 75 points to finish third directly behind Lourdes Central Catholic, which finished with 77.
Lourdes was led by wins from Aspen Meyer in the high jump (5-00.00), Jenna Box in the long jump (16-02.00) and Evie Madison in the 800 (2:48.99). In addition, the Knights had the winning 4x200 meter relay squad (1:57.41).
Falls City Sacred Heart placed fifth with 45 points, and Johnson Brock had 38 in sixth place. The Irish’s Ella Simon was the champion in the 3200 (14:03.49). View the complete results from the meet linked here.