(KMAland) -- Glenwood and Palmyra led the way in Friday's KMAland girls track action Friday night.
CARROLL EARLY BIRD
Glenwood won the team race with 189 points while Harlan was third with 95.5.
Individual champions for the Rams included Allison Koontz in the 100 (12.87), Jaylynn Floyd in the high jump (5-00.00), Carlie Clemmer in the 100-meter hurdles (16.66) and 400-meter hurdles (1:12.28), Madelyn Berglund in the 1500 (5:22.74) and Danika Arnold in the 200 (26.97). Koontz, Floyd and Arnold were also part of the winning 4x100 (51.60), and Clemmer contributed to the victorious shuttle hurdle relay (1:14.70).
Harlan’s Lindsey Sonderman won the 3000 (11:13.31). The Cyclones also won the 4x800 (11:22.27).
Kuemper Catholic’s Ellie Sibbel won the shot put with a toss of 34-11.75.
MOUNT MARTY MEET
Class A
Sioux City West’s Maya Augustine won the long jump (16-11.00), Sioux City East’s Ellie Harris won the 60-meter dash (7.89) and Sioux City North’s Elizabeth Jordan took the 3200 (12:42.56).
Find full results here.
Class B
Riverside’s Veronica Andrusyshyn won the 60-meter hurdles (9.65) while teammate Lydia Erickson was second in the 200-meter dash.
Click here for full results.
LOUISVILLE QUAD
Jolie Dix and Mila Wehrbein each picked up a pair of wins for Plattsmouth at the Louisville Quad. Dix won the 1600 (5:53.16) and 3200 (13:05.37) while Wehrbein took the 100 hurdles (17.48) and 300 hurdles (52.30). Wehrbein also ran for the winning 4x100 (53.35), and Kayla Briggs and Stella Campin added wins in the long jump (14-04.00) and shot put (35-01.00), respectively.
Louisville picked up individual wins from Wyleigh Bateman in the 400 (1:05.85) and Mira Fosmer in the 800 (2:30.56). Bateman and Foster both added runs for the winning 4x400 meter relay (4:31.21).
Check out the full results below.
PALMYRA TRIANGULAR
Palmyra won their home triangular with 88 points while Sterling scored 18 to finish in third.
Addison Vasa, Rylie Walter and Hailey Hengtgen all had two wins for Palmyra at their home triangular. Vasa won the 100 (13.83) and 100 hurdles (18.76), Walter took the 200 (28.50) and 400 (1:04.62) and Hengtgen took the 1600 (5:58.83) and 3200 (13:08.67).
Erin Chambers was the champion in the 800 (2:43.87), Evelyn Beccard won the triple jump (32-03.00) and the 4x800 (11:16.73) also ran to a win.
Sterling’s Lauren Harms was a two-time winner in the shot put (32-08) and discus (106-00) and Macy Richardson won the 300 hurdles (48.31). Check out the full results from the meet below.