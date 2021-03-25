(KMAland) -- Glenwood and Harlan showed well in Carroll, Creston's Kelsey Fields had a strong night at DCG and AL ran at Doane in KMAland girls track on Thursday.
Carroll Early Bird
The Glenwood girls ran to a win at the Carroll Early Bird with 159 points while Harlan placed second with 138. Denison-Schleswig ended up fifth with 62, and Kuemper Catholic came in sixth with 36.
Emma Hughes had a big night for the Rams with wins in the 3000 (11:33.06) and 800 (2:29.01). Kate Hughes (400 hurdles, 1:16.22) and Brynlee Arnold (discus, 107-09) also had individual wins.
The Rams picked up a pair of relay wins in the sprint medley and 4x100. Larissa Pelley, Marissa Ausdemore and Jenna Hopp were members of both while Nora Dougherty and Lauren Roenfeldt ran for the SMR and 4x1, respectively.
Harlan’s Brecken Van Baale was a key figure for the Cyclones, winning the 400 meters (1:04.35) and running for the victorious 4x400 (4:15.93) and 4x800 (10:28.00). Kaia Bieker and Liv Freund were also on both relays while Olivia Anderson ran on the 4x8 and Lucy Metzger in the 4x4.
Metzger anchored the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:14.92) to victory, running behind Justine Buman, Ally Curren and Aubri Smith. Buman was yet another Harlan winner in the 100 hurdles (17.93).
Kuemper Catholic had one win on the evening with Kenzie Schon taking the shot put (39-00.00) championship.
View complete results below.
Dallas Center-Grimes Early Bird
Kelsey Fields led Creston at the Dallas Center-Grimes Early Bird, taking a win in the shot put (41-02.00) and a second in the discus throw (104-03).
The Panthers also placed second in the distance medley relay with a time of 4:51.27 View the complete results linked below.
Doane Indoor Invitational
Abraham Lincoln had six top five finishes, including runner-up showings from Shelby Wilfond in the long jump (16-05.00) and Jillian Shanks in the 200 (27.26).
The 4x400 meter relay team (4:30.45) placed fourth while the 4x800 (11:17.50) took fifth. Jacee Tindall (shot put, 30-09.00) and Hanna Schimmer (60, 8.25) also placed fifth in individual events.
View the complete results linked here.
Douglas County West Triangular
Elmwood-Murdock scored eight wins and had 84.5 points to take second behind Douglas County West’s 86.5.
Brianne Ross (100, 14.16), Laney Frahm (300 hurdles, 52.01), Sela Rikli (high jump, 4-04.00), Tatem Backemeyer (long jump, 13-04.50), Jordan Vogler (triple jump, 31-08.50) and Abby Petersen (shot put, 32-02.25) were all individual winners.
The Knights also nabbed wins in the 4x100 (55.96) and 4x400 (4:43.27). View complete results below.