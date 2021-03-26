(KMAland) -- Platte Valley won at Worth County, Syracuse nabbed a victory at Ashland-Greenwood and Plattsmouth showed well at Louisville in KMAland girls track on Friday.
Worth County Early Bird
The Platte Valley girls were winners at the Worth County Early Bird, scoring 86 points to beat Worth County’s 72. East Atchison (52) and North Andrew (44), Stanberry (43) also had strong nights with finishes from sixth through eighth.
Kelsey Hauber led the way for Platte Valley with wins in the 100 (13.60) and 200 (28.51) and anchored the winning 4x100 (54.84). Malia Collins, who also ran in the 4x100, won the 400 (1:06.06). Paige West, another leg in the 4x100, won the 100 hurdles (18.22). Maggie Collins was another winner for PV in the shot put (10.38m).
Worth County’s runner-up finish was behind wins from Keelin Engel in the pole vault (3.05m) and Kara Jean-Staton in the discus (28.84m). Braidy Hunter, Morgan Beagle, Brooklyn Richardson and Hailey Adwell teamed up for a win in the 4x400 (4:37.65).
East Atchison’s Faith Anderson was a two-time winner in the 300 hurdles (52.09) and high jump (1.55m). The Wolves also ran to a win in the 4x800 (11:26.03) with the team of Keena Merriweather, Claire Martin, Brooklyn Wennihan and Tommi Martin.
Stanberry also added one win in the 4x200 (1:58.64) with the foursome of Sadie Runde, Letah Angle, Amelia Wallace and Katlyn James.
View the complete results below.
Ashland Rotary Club Invitational
Syracuse scored 100 points to win the Ashland Rotary Club Invitational by three points over Wahoo. Ashland-Greenwood had 64 points in fourth, and Falls City ended up sixth with 51.
The Rockets were led by Kennedy Stanley, who was a winner in the pole vault (9-06.00) and ran lead for the 4x400 (4:26.68) winner. Kadyn Sisco and Ellie Wilkinson were also members of the winning 4x4 and the 4x800 champion (10:40.40). Delainey Cast anchored the 4x400 and Abby Ortiz and Eva Brammier were other members of the 4x8.
Ashland-Greenwood’s winners were Jaiden Tweton and Darby Walsh in the 800 (2:29.25) and 3200 (12:58.21), respectively.
Falls City’s RaeAnn Thompson was a two-time individual winner with victories in the 100 (13.22) and 200 (28.56).
Louisville Quad
The Plattsmouth girls nabbed five wins at the Louisville quadrangular.
The Blue Devils were led by Krista Hardy, who was a two-time winner in the high jump (4-08.00) and long jump (14-11.00) while Josie Knust took a victory in the shot put (33-04.00).
Plattsmouth also had winning teams in the 4x100 (54.42) and 4x800 (11:37.76). Kennedy Miller, Emma Field, Paige Druskis and Savanna Berger ran for the former while Jozlyn Barnes, Sydney Hobscheidt, Sophia Wehrbein and Jessica Meisingner ran for the latter.
Louisville also had one win from Cadence Stenger in the 300 hurdles (52.37).