(KMAland) -- East Atchison had a strong day at the Worth County Early Bird, Creston competed at Bondurant-Farrar and Sioux City East, West and North were at the Ruth Marske Invite at South Dakota State Monday in KMAland girls track.
Bondurant-Farrar Invitational
Creston scored 38 points at the Bondurant-Farrar Invitational. The Panthers’ Brianna Fields had the high finish of the day, placing third in the discus with a toss of 103-07.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Ruth Marske Invitational
Sioux City East finished third with 44 points while Sioux City West had 26 in eighth and Sioux City North scored 16 points in 14th at the Ruth Marske Invitational at South Dakota State.
Sioux City East’s Kaia Downs was the champion in the 1600 (5:18.54) and 3200 (11:40.73) while Holly Duax of Sioux City West ran to a win in the 100 (11.94).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Worth County Early Bird
East Atchison had the high area finish at the Worth County Early Bird on Monday. The Wolves scored 70 points to finish third behind South Harrison (97) and Maysville (82). Stanberry came in fourth with 57.5, and Platte Valley was fifth with 42.
Tommi Martin nabbed a trio of wins in the 800 (2:36.75) and as a member of the winning 4x400 (4:42.22) and 4x800 (11:11.84) relays. Sophia and Claire Martin joined Tommi in both wins while Elizabeth Schlueter anchored the 4x4 and Grace Oswald led off the 4x8.
Stanberry’s Sadie Runde was the 400 champion (1:07.01), and Lexi Craig took the javelin throw (38.45m). Letah Angle, Marli Hilton, Katlyn James and Runde were members of the winning 4x200 meter relay (1:56.93).
Platte Valley’s only win of the day was from Maggie Collins in the discus throw (32.97m). View the complete results from the meet linked here.