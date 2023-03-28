(KMAland) -- Conestoga and Falls City won team titles and there were KMAland girls track teams in action at Glenwood, South Dakota, Earlham, Woodbine, Bedford, Colfax-Mingo, North Platte, Auburn, Lathrop, Yutan, Falls City, Wilber-Clatonia and Pawnee City on Tuesday.
HAWKEYE TEN SOUTH DIVISION AT GLENWOOD
Nick Stavas has the complete recap from the meet at the Local Sports News Page.
DAN LENNON B HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD MEET (AT SOUTH DAKOTA)
Denison-Schleswig’s Claire Miller claimed the 60 hurdles championship with a run of 9.62 in the finals at the Dan Lennon B High School Track & Field Meet at South Dakota.
Check out the complete results from the meet here.
EARLHAM EARLY BIRD RELAYS
Atlantic was among the area teams in action at the Earlham Early Bird, picking up a pair of wins on the night.
Jayci Reed ran to a win in the 100 hurdles (17.70) while the distance medley relay team also put down a winning time (4:37.21).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
ROD SMITH INVITATIONAL (AT WOODBINE)
Results unavailable at this time.
BULLDOG RELAYS (AT BEDFORD)
Fremont-Mills claimed a dominant team championship at Bedford. Check out the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
AT COLFAX-MINGO INVITATIONAL
Ankeny Christian Academy placed fifth with 46 points at the Colfax-Mingo Invitational.
Anna Weathers led the Eagles with wins in the discus throw (79-11) and shot put (30-00.00). Check out the complete results linked here.
NORTH PLATTE (MO) INVITATIONAL
East Atchison had a strong night with Faith Anderson taking the 300 hurdles (47.92) and high jump (1.70m) and Tommi Martin picking up an 800 victory (2:28.77). Anderson also ran for the winning 4x200 (1:52.60) and 4x400 (4:20.94). Martin also ran for the 4x400, and Grace Oswald and Elizabeth Schlueter were on both winning relays for the Wolves.
Savannah’s Rhyan Schrick was an additional winner in the javelin throw (33.38m). View the complete results from the meet below.
AUBURN INVITATIONAL
Conestoga claimed a team championship in Auburn with 148 points while Syracuse was a tight second with 146.50. Auburn was third with 94.5, Rock Port took fourth with 60 and Johnson County Central added 42. Falls City Sacred Heart and Weeping Water were also on hand.
Conestoga had five individual wins from five different athletes at the meet. Dani Ahrens won the 3200 (13:02.88), Davida Garret took the high jump (5-04.00), Elizabeth Harvey landed the pole vault (8-02.00), Ayla Garrett was the long jump winner (16-06.00) and Sophia Ackerman took the shot put (35-01.25).
Syracuse got two wins from Jayden Meyer in the 200 (27.82) and the triple jump (34-01.00) to lead their runner-up finish. Kadyn Sisco added a win in the 800 (2:32.39) and ran for the winning 4x100 (52.51) and 4x200 (4:19.00). Ashlynn Vestal was also a winner in the 300 hurdles (47.88).
Auburn was third behind a two-win evening from Mackenzie Stanley, who won the 100 (13.59) and the 400 (1:03.86). Kristen Billings won the 1600 (5:50.17), and Addison Darnell was the champion in the 100 hurdles (17.32).
Rock Port’s Rylee Jenkins had her hands in both Blue Jays wins, taking the discus (116.20m) and running for the winning 4x800 (10:47.15).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
LATHROP (MO) INVITATIONAL
Maryville took third with 86.5 points at the Lathrop Invitational. Nodaway Valley added 27 point sin 10th place.
The Spoofhounds picked up relay wins from their 4x200 (1:53.48) and 4x800 (11:33.18) quartets.
Nodaway Valley’s Paige Hanson was the winner in the 200 (29.30). View the complete results from the meet linked here.
YUTAN (NE) RELAYS
Elmwood-Murdock came in fourth place with 51 points at the Yutan Invitational on Tuesday.
The Knights placed second in the 4x400 (4:29.32) and had third-place finishes in the sprint medley (2:07.22) and distance medley (14:27.93).
View the complete results from the meet below.
FALLS CITY MEET
The Falls City girls were champions at home with 71 points while Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer came in third with 35.
The Tigers were led by a pair of wins from RaeAnn Thompson (100 and long jump) and Ava Armbruster (1600 and pole vault). Reece McNeely won the 3200 (16:45.1), Ashleigh Kirkendall took the 100 hurdles (16.4) and Jayme Ewers landed a win in the discus (83-00).
HTRS’ Lillian Bowen had a strong night with individual victories in the 400 (1:07.7) and 800 (2:51.1) and as a member of the winning 4x400 relay (4:49.1).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
AT WILBER-CLATONIA
No results reported.
TURKEY CREEK RELAYS (AT PAWNEE CITY)
Sterling finished in a tie for fifth with 42 points at the Turkey Creek Relays.
The Jets were led by a pair of wins from Macy Richardson, who won the long jump (14-11.75) and the triple jump (34-10). Lauren Harms took a discus championship (107-02).
View the complete results from the meet below.