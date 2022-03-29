Wayne Falcons

(KMAland) -- Wayne rolled to a title in a rain-shortened meet at Bedford while Falls City won their home triangular in a hefty Tuesday evening of KMAland girls track action. 

At Woodbine

No Results Reported 

Bedford Co-Ed 

Wayne cruised to the team title with 112 points. Reese Brown won the 100 (13.19) and led the championship 4x200 team (1:47.58). Emily Jones was the discus champion with a toss of 114-09.50. Morgan Goretska, Cortney Knutson and Jocelyn Marquis joined Brown on the 4x200 relay.

Goretska, Knutson and Marquis also paired with Morgan Knutson to take first in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:12.49) while Toxey Freeman, Abigayle Henderson, Ava Goben and Hagen Arnold won the 4x800 (11:23.61). Arnold, Marquis, Cortney Knutson and Devyn Davis won the sprint medley (2:00.74). 

Fremont-Mills was second with 51 points. The Lady Knights did not have any champions, but Teagan Ewalt and Emily Madison had runner-up finishes in the 400 (1:04.13) and high jump (5-00.00), respectively.  

Their sprint medley (McKenna Woods, Macy Mitchell, Carlie Chambers and Ewalt) and the shuttle hurdle (Bella Gute, Hannah Wilson, Ryleigh Ewalt and Madison) relays were second in respective times of 2:02.36 and 1:14.41. 

Lenox finished third. Sadie Cox won golds in the 400 (1:03.40) and long jump (15-06.50) while Cadence Douglas won the high jump (5-01.00). The quartet of Brooklyn Ecklin, Bentley Petersen, Zoey Reed and Ava Junker won the distance medley in 5:09.64. 

Bedford's Emily Baker won the shot put with a heave of 35-10.00.

Southwest Valley and Griswold finished fourth and fifth in the team standings, respectively. 

Action was suspended after the 4x200 (through 12 events) due to inclement weather. 

View full results below. 

Download PDF 2022 Bedford Co-Ed

At Lathrop

No Results Reported 

North Platte Invite 

North Andrew finished seventh with 36 points. Jaclyn Riedinger and Riley Walker paced the Cardinals' efforts with runner-up finishes in the 1600 (6:04.63) and discus (26.58 meters), respectively. 

South Holt finished 14th, led by Zoey Prussman's fourth-place finishes in the shot put (8.80 meters) and discus (25.30) meters.

View the full results below.  

Download PDF 2022 North Platte Invite

At Wiber-Clatonia

No Results Reported 

At Auburn

No Results Reported 

At Yutan 

No Results Reported 

Falls City Meet 

Falls City cruised to the title on their home track. 

RaeAnn Thompson won the 100 (12.30) and 200 (27.80) and led the champion 4x100 team that also consisted of Lillian Thomas, Ashleigh Kirkendall and Taylor Kreifels in 52.40. 

Ava Armbruster won the 800 (2:44.00), Reece McNeeley took first in the 300 hurdles (1:01.90), Chase Nolte was victorious in the shot put (34-06.00) and Jayme Ewers was the discus champion (89-01.00).

Armbruster teamed with McNeeley, Mylie Crawford and Nia Crawford to win the 4x400 (4:58.70). Armbruster, the Crawfords and Isabella Armbruster claimed first in the 4x800 (12:15.40). 

Check out the full results here.

Turkey Creek Relays at Friend 

Sterling tied for third with 58 points. Macy Richardson won the triple jump (34-01.75), Lauren Harms took the shot put (32-01.50) and Danielle Janssen was the victor in the discus (105-08.00). 

The Jets also won the 4x200 (1:59.30) relay. Check out the full results below. 

Download PDF 2022 Turkey Creek Relays

Titan Invite at Norris 

Ashland-Greenwood finished seventh in the team standings. Lauren Gerdes was a bright spot for the Bluejays, taking first in the high jump with a leap of 5-00.00. 

Check out the full results here

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.