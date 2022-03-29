(KMAland) -- Wayne rolled to a title in a rain-shortened meet at Bedford while Falls City won their home triangular in a hefty Tuesday evening of KMAland girls track action.
At Woodbine
No Results Reported
Bedford Co-Ed
Wayne cruised to the team title with 112 points. Reese Brown won the 100 (13.19) and led the championship 4x200 team (1:47.58). Emily Jones was the discus champion with a toss of 114-09.50. Morgan Goretska, Cortney Knutson and Jocelyn Marquis joined Brown on the 4x200 relay.
Goretska, Knutson and Marquis also paired with Morgan Knutson to take first in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:12.49) while Toxey Freeman, Abigayle Henderson, Ava Goben and Hagen Arnold won the 4x800 (11:23.61). Arnold, Marquis, Cortney Knutson and Devyn Davis won the sprint medley (2:00.74).
Fremont-Mills was second with 51 points. The Lady Knights did not have any champions, but Teagan Ewalt and Emily Madison had runner-up finishes in the 400 (1:04.13) and high jump (5-00.00), respectively.
Their sprint medley (McKenna Woods, Macy Mitchell, Carlie Chambers and Ewalt) and the shuttle hurdle (Bella Gute, Hannah Wilson, Ryleigh Ewalt and Madison) relays were second in respective times of 2:02.36 and 1:14.41.
Lenox finished third. Sadie Cox won golds in the 400 (1:03.40) and long jump (15-06.50) while Cadence Douglas won the high jump (5-01.00). The quartet of Brooklyn Ecklin, Bentley Petersen, Zoey Reed and Ava Junker won the distance medley in 5:09.64.
Bedford's Emily Baker won the shot put with a heave of 35-10.00.
Southwest Valley and Griswold finished fourth and fifth in the team standings, respectively.
Action was suspended after the 4x200 (through 12 events) due to inclement weather.
View full results below.
At Lathrop
No Results Reported
North Platte Invite
North Andrew finished seventh with 36 points. Jaclyn Riedinger and Riley Walker paced the Cardinals' efforts with runner-up finishes in the 1600 (6:04.63) and discus (26.58 meters), respectively.
South Holt finished 14th, led by Zoey Prussman's fourth-place finishes in the shot put (8.80 meters) and discus (25.30) meters.
View the full results below.
At Wiber-Clatonia
No Results Reported
At Auburn
No Results Reported
At Yutan
No Results Reported
Falls City Meet
Falls City cruised to the title on their home track.
RaeAnn Thompson won the 100 (12.30) and 200 (27.80) and led the champion 4x100 team that also consisted of Lillian Thomas, Ashleigh Kirkendall and Taylor Kreifels in 52.40.
Ava Armbruster won the 800 (2:44.00), Reece McNeeley took first in the 300 hurdles (1:01.90), Chase Nolte was victorious in the shot put (34-06.00) and Jayme Ewers was the discus champion (89-01.00).
Armbruster teamed with McNeeley, Mylie Crawford and Nia Crawford to win the 4x400 (4:58.70). Armbruster, the Crawfords and Isabella Armbruster claimed first in the 4x800 (12:15.40).
Check out the full results here.
Turkey Creek Relays at Friend
Sterling tied for third with 58 points. Macy Richardson won the triple jump (34-01.75), Lauren Harms took the shot put (32-01.50) and Danielle Janssen was the victor in the discus (105-08.00).
The Jets also won the 4x200 (1:59.30) relay. Check out the full results below.
Titan Invite at Norris
Ashland-Greenwood finished seventh in the team standings. Lauren Gerdes was a bright spot for the Bluejays, taking first in the high jump with a leap of 5-00.00.
Check out the full results here.