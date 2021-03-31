(KMAland) -- Syracuse won in Auburn, Falls City had a strong showing at home and Twin Cedars was strong at Belle Plaine on Tuesday in KMAland girls track.
Hawkeye Ten South Division
Check out the complete recap from the meet linked here.
Belle Plaine Invitational
Twin Cedars picked up five wins and scored 78 points to place fourth in Class B at the Belle Plaine Invitational.
Rylee Dunkin won three individual golds in the 800 (2:41.02), the 1500 (5:36.45) and in the long jump (15-00.75). Dunkin also ran for the winning 4x800 (11:34.10) along with Cheyanne Bruns, Kisha Reed and Brooke Roby.
The shuttle hurdle relay team of Bruns, Katra Sterner, Harlee Stout and Hailey Curry also ran to a win in 1:29.90. View the complete results linked here.
Auburn Invitational
Syracuse scored 157 points to win the Auburn Invitational ahead of the host Bulldogs (142 points). Falls City Sacred Heart (81), Conestoga (76) and Rock Port (28) rounded out the top five.
The Rockets were led by a double-gold night from Delainey Cast, who took the triple jump (34-05.50) and the 400 (1:06.40). Mirah Rahe (100 hurdles, 19.21) and Ellie Wilkinson (800, 2:34.3) added individual wins while their 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 teams also won.
Auburn had five individual wins: Olivia Swanson in the high jump (4-08.00), Jerzie Maher in the pole vault (7-06.00), Desire Mowery in the long jump (16-05.00), Addy Maddox in the 100 (14.33) and Mackenzie Stanley in the 200 (29.24).
Falls City Sacred Heart had just one win on the evening with Erison Vonderschmidt running and jumping to a win in the 300 hurdles (55.52). Conestoga’s Danie Parriot nabbed a pair of wins in the 3200 (12:19.26) and the 1600 (5:46.88).
Rock Port’s Alivia Baucom also won twice in the discus (113-02) and the shot put (37-03.00).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Falls City Meet
Falls City had five individual golds on Tuesday at a home meet that also included Doniphan West (KS) and Humboldt-TRS.
RaeAnn Thompson won the 100 (12.5), Lillian Thomas took the 400 (1:06.6) and Brenna Leyden took the 3200 (14:03.6). In addition, Chase Nolte won the shot put (31-02), and Madi Jones was the triple jump champ (32-03.75).
View the complete results linked here.
MISSING
Lathrop
North Platte
Yutan
Wilber-Clatonia
Friend