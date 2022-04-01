(KMAland) -- Maddax DeVault had a 4-for-4 day in Osceola while Underwood, Central Decatur and Stanberry had strong performances in Friday's KMAland girls track action.
Audubon Early Bird
Underwood’s Alizabeth Jacobsen and Aliyah Humphrey were two-time winners on Friday with Jacobsen taking gold in the high jump (5-00.00) and contributing to the victorious and shuttle hurdle (1:13.84) while Humphrey helped the Eagles win the 4x200 (1:48.19) and 4x100 (51.50).
Ellie Hackett, Ruby Patomson and Hailey Martin joined Jacobsen in the shuttle hurdle, Taylor Krueger, Haley Stangle and Tieler Hull contributed to the 4x100 and 4x200 with Humphrey.
Riverside’s Elly Henderson was also a two-time winner, partnering with Carly Henderson, Macy Woods and Veronica Schechinger to win the 4x800 (10:40.71) and winning the 400 (1:03.73).
Harlan’s Kaia Bieker won the 800 (2:23.97) and anchored the Cyclones’ champion 4x400, where she was joined by Dani Smith, Lilly Metzger and Lauren McLaughlin in a time of 4:20.76.
Audubon’s Stefi Beisswenger won the 1500 (5:37.80) and 3000 (12:08.80). Teammates Michelle Brooks, Abigail Zaiger, Mattie Nielsen and Hannah Thygesen won the distance medley in 4:34.54.
Treynor received championship performances from Clara Teigland (100 hurdles in 16.61) and Jadyn Huisman (shot put with a toss of 35-07.00).
CAM’s Mallory Behnken was the discus champion (103-04.00) and Tri-Center’s Quincey Schneckloth won the 400 hurdles (1:11.81).
Check out the full results below.
Clarke Girls Relay
Central Decatur won the B Division with 166 points while Nodaway Valley was second (139.33) and Martensdale-St. Marys took third (91.33).
Central Decatur’s Harrisen Bevan won the 1500 (5:49.70) and 3000 (12:39.81) while teammate River Hamaker took first in the 100 hurdles (17.54) and high jump (5-02.00), and Lexi Jensen won the discus (96-04.00).
The Cardinals’ quartet of Chloe Hamaker, Abigail Leahy, Aniston Jones and Hadley Bell were the 4x800 champions in 11:24.24.
Nodaway Valley’s Maddax DeVault won four events on Friday. The senior won the 100 (13.17), 200 (27.49) and 400 (1:01.72) and was the third leg of the Wolverines’ champion 4x400 squad. The Simpson basketball commit teamed with Abby Engles, Olivia Laughery and Annika Nelson in a time of 4:27.95.
Grace Britten won the shot put for Nodaway Valley by throwing 29-03.50 while Engles, Nelson, Emma Lundy and Madison Fry won the 4x200 (1:51.59). And Nelson, Lundy and Fry partnered with Maddie Weston to take the 4x100 in 52.91.
Martensdale-St. Marys was led by individual championships from Ellie Baker in the 800 (2:48.05) and Brynnly German in the 400 hurdles (1:13.88). German, Carolyn Amfahr, Anna Parrott and Campbell German won the sprint medley in 1:58.37.
Lenox freshman Sadie Cox was the long jump champion with a leap of 15-06.75. Brooklyn Ecklin, Bentley Petersen, Zoey Reed and Ava Junker won the distance medley for the Tigers in 5:06.81.
Check out the full results below.
At Smithville MO
Maryville finished 10th with 38.5 points. Ella Schulte won the 100 hurdles in a time of 17.31. Brooklynn Holtman was second in the 100 (13.07) and 400 (1:01.45).
Check out the full results below.
WildKat Relays at King City
Stanberry won the team title with 96 points, Worth County took third with 74 and Platte Valley claimed fourth with 73.
Sadie Runde won the 400 (1:05.05) and anchored the victorious 4x100 (55.10). Letah Angle, Marli Hilton and Katlyn James joined Runde on the 4x100 while Angle, Hilton and James teamed up with Amelia Wallace to win the 4x200 (1:55.60).
James also collected an individual title, doing so in the long jump with a leap of 4.47 meters, and Lexi Craig won the javelin with a toss of 38.95 meters.
Worth County’s Eva Engel won the pole vault (2.15 meters), and Platte Valley’s Andrea Riley won the 3000 (13:23.37) while teammate Maggie Collins won the discus with a heave of 33.81 meters.
North Nodaway’s Saryn Brown was a two-time winner in the 300 hurdles (54.30) and high jump (1.45 meters).
Check out the full results below.
Platteview Invitational
Plattsmouth paced KMAland teams by taking ninth. Nebraska City took 11th, and Louisville finished 13th.
Mila Wehrbein led Plattsmouth with a third-place performance in the 100 hurdles (17.58) while the foursome of Jolie Dix, Jozlyn Barnes, Natalie Briggs and Lyndsey Caba were third in the 4x800 (10:41.94).
Nebraska City’s Laney Denniston finished third in the 300 hurdles (53.36).
Check out the full results below.