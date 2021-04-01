(KMAland) -- Harlan won every relay in Audubon, Shenandoah took a W in Griswold, Nodaway Valley showed well at Clarke, Platte Valley won in King City and more from a busy Thursday in KMAland girls track.
Audubon Early Bird
Harlan won all seven relays and eight total events, using 16 different girls in the relay victories.
Ashley Hall (SMR, 4x2, 4x4), Delaney Wegner (SMR, 4x2, 4x1) and Liv Freund (SMR, DMR, 4x4) all ran for three relay winners while Brecken Van Baale — the 800 winner (2:28.35) — ran for the distance medley (4:36.10) and 4x400 (4:23.77) winners.
Justine Buman (SHR, 4x1), Aubri Smith (SHR, DMR) and Dani Smith (4x1, 4x2) also ran for two winning relays. Abi Albertsen, Ellie Gross, Jenna Gessert and Olivia Anderson ran legs for the 4x800 (10:59.56), Ally Curren and Lucy Metzger were in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:14.22), Grace Eckerann was on the 4x200 (1:54.40) and Savanna Musich led off the 4x100 (54.81).
Other highlights included a double win for Aliyah Humphrey of Underwood, who took the long jump (16-02.00) and 400 (1:01.21). Haylee Seidler was another winner for the Eagles in the discus (119-02).
CAM’s Jade Jackson and Molly Venteicher were victors in the high jump (5-0.00) and shot put (38-07.00), respectively. AHSTW’s Chloe Falkena ran to a win in the 3000 (12:17.31), Peyton Pogge of Tri-Center took the 1500 (5:11.54), Riverside’s Lydia Erickson sprinted to a 100 win (14.24) and Kiera Hockstein of Logan-Magnolia won the 100 hurdles (17.36).
View the complete results below.
Stanton Co-Ed at Griswold
Shenandoah was the winning team in Griswold with 139 points while ACGC took second with 135. Stanton came in third with 76, Southwest Valley had 74 in fourth and East Mills rounded out the top five with 64.
The Fillies win came behind a big night from Brenna Godfread, who ran to wins in the 400 (1:05.10) and 800 (2:36.20). Godfread also anchored the winning 4x400 team (4:39.85) with Caroline Rogers, Christine Johnson and Sara Gilbert. Sara Morales also picked up a pair of wins in the discus (105-11) and shot put (36-09.00).
Tara Peterson had a huge night for Stanton with wins in the 100 (14.18) and 400 hurdles (1:13.01). She also anchored the winning 4x200 (2:03.96) and the victorious sprint medley (2:03.41). Addison Olson and Brooklyn Silva joined Peterson on both winning relays while Lexi Chambers ran for the 4x2 and Elly MacDonald for the medley. Chambers, MacDonald, Olson and Carly Roberts also teamed up to win the distance medley (5:05.46).
East Mills’ Jenna Thornburg was the 200 winner (30.43) and ran first for the winning 4x100 (58.82) along with Natalie Goodman, Alysia Montgomery and Miah Urban. The final area win of the night came from Southwest Valley’s Aunalee Bruce in the long jump (14-08.50).
View the complete results linked here.
Dewitt Girls Invitational (at Clarke) — CLASS A
Creston scored 81 points and finished in fourth place while Central Decatur was fifth with 69.
The Panthers were led by Kelsey Fields’ double gold in the shot put (38-07.75) and discus (118-08.50). Peyton Rice and Paige Davis also had their hands in a pair of golds on the evening.
Rice won the 400 (1:07.63), Davis took the 1500 (5:37.20) and both teamed up with Brooklyn McKinley and Molly Sickels to win the 4x800 (11:01.90).
Dewitt Girls Invitational (at Clarke) — CLASS B
Nodaway Valley had 167 points and won their division in Osceola. Wayne was second with 132, Lenox took third with 83 and Martensdale-St. Marys ended up fifth with 72.
The Wolverines had six golds on the evening, including two individual wins from Maddax DeVault in the 200 (27.00) and 400 (1:04.13). DeVault ran anchor for the shuttle hurdle relay (1:12.01) with Maddie Fry, Natalie Yonker and Annika Nelson.
Nelson (100 hurdles, 17.79) and Fry (long jump, 16-00.50) also won one event each, and Sophia Broers ran to a victory in the 3000 (12:58.91).
Second-place Wayne got a 100 win from Reese Brown (13.48), who anchored the 4x400 (4:26.70) to victory behind Jaide Harvey, Devyn Davis and Jocelyn Marquis. Davis, Tana Newton, Sterling Berndt and Courtney Knutson teamed up to win the 4x200 (1:57.37), and Harvey, Ava Goben, Abigayle Henderson and Hagan Arnold won the 4x800 (11:40.20). Emily Jones was another winner for the Falcons in the discus (106-05).
McKinna Hogan had a big night for Lenox in winning the 800 (2:43.37) and 1500 (5:52.22). She also anchored the distance medley relay winner (4:43.47), which also included Cassidy Nelson, Brooklyn Ecklin and the 400 hurdles (1:17.04) winner TJ Stoaks. Cadence Douglas nabbed another Lenox win in the high jump (4-10.00).
Martensdale-St. Marys added a pair of relay wins. Carolyn Amfahr, Anna Parrott and Kylie Keller ran for both the 4x100 (54.85) and sprint medley (2:03.43) winners. Brynnly German ran in the 4x100, and Kate Puderbaugh anchored the sprint medley.
View complete results from both the Class A and B division below.
WildKat Relays (at King City)
Platte Valley was champion with 138 points to finish ahead of Worth County’s 117. Stanberry took third with 88 while North Andrew had 51 in sixth.
Malia Collins (400), Andrea Riley (3200, 15:00.40), Madeline Ferguson (300 hurdles, 1:09.50) and Maggie Collins (shot put, 11.09m) all grabbed individual wins. Malia Collins, Stephanie Turpin, Paige West and Kayley Hauber also teamed up for a win in the 4x100 (53.34).
Morgan Beagle, Hailey Adwell and Braidy Hunt all won a pair of golds for Worth County on the night. Beagle won the 100 hurdles (17.68) and ran for the winning 4x400 (4:35.81) along with Hunt, Adwell and Brooklyn Richardson. Hunt and Adwell also ran with Autumn Cousatte and Justina Wimer to win the 4x800 (12:15.71).
The Tigers also picked up individual victories from Keelin Engel in the pole vault (3.05m) and Kara-Jean Staton in the discus (28.40m).
Stanberry’s Lexi Craig was a two-time winner in the 800 (2:49.00) and javelin throw (30.95m). Katlyn James also picked up a win in the long jump (4.87m) and ran for the winning 4x200 (1:55.71) with Sadie Runde, Letah Angle and Amelia Wallace.
North Andrew also picked up one win from Alaina Officer in the high jump (1.55m). View the complete results from the meet below.
Thayer Central Invitational
The Johnson County Central girls placed fifth and had 52 points at the Thayer Central Invitational.
Ashlei McDonald led the way with a win in the 3200 (13:27.59) while Ava Berkebile was second in the 100 and long jump. Jordan Albrecht added a third place finish in the shot put.
View the complete results from the meet below.
Titan Invitational (at Norris)
Ashland-Greenwood ended up with 14 points and finished ninth at the Titan Invitational.
Lauren Gerdes led the way for the Jays with a third-place finish in the high jump. Jaiden Tweton was fifth in both the 400 and the 800, and Darby Walsh ran fifth in the 1600 and 3200.
View the complete results linked here.