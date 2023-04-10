(KMAland) -- Wayne rolled to a win at East Union, Audubon had a top-five finish at Carroll and Ankeny Christian finished in the top three at Baxter in KMAland girls track on Monday.
Check out the full rundown from Monday below.
CARDINAL RELAYS (AT TREYNOR)
Lewis Central Central claimed the Cardinal Relays championship at Treynor, finishing with 152 points. Treynor was second with 137, Riverside had 126 in fourth and Underwood (77) and Logan-Magnolia (76) rounded out the top five.
Trevor Maeder was on hand for KMA Sports. Find his complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page or the full results below.
AT CRESTON
No results reported.
CARROLL MEET
Audubon was the highest area finisher, finishing with 51 points in fifth place. Kuemper Catholic was sixth with 46, and IKM-Manning came in eighth with 30.
Madison Steckler of Audubon was the only KMAland winner of the night, picking up a 200 championship in 27.20.
View the complete results below.
EAST UNION INVITATIONAL
Wayne scored a win at the East Union Invitational, finishing with 138.5 points. Lenox was second with 99 while Bedford had 68 in third. Murray (62 points) and Melcher-Dallas (54) rounded out teh top five.
Jocelyn Marquis had a big night for Wayne in winning the 400 hurdles (1:15.46) while also running for the winning shuttle hurdle (1:11.47) and distance medley (4:44.49) relays. Ava Goben was a two-time individual winner in the 1500 (5:05.07) and 3000 (12:49.07) and was on the winning 4x400 (4:53.11). The Falcons also won the 4x800 (11:58.73).
Cortney Knutson (SHR, DMR), Morgan Goretska (SHR, 4x4) and Ella Pruiett (4x4, 4x8) all ran for multiple winning relays for Wayne in their team win.
Lenox picked up three victories, including individual wins from Sadie Cox in the 400 (1:07.50) and Cadence Douglas in the high jump (5-00.00). Cox was also a key member of the winning sprint medley relay (2:07.61).
Bedford won both of their events in the field with Kaylee Detrick taking the long jump (14-01.75) and Emily Baker the shot put (38-00.00).
Leksi Gannon of Murray had another strong night in winning the 100 (12.57) and 200 (26.07) and ran for the winning 4x100 (54.52) and 4x200 (1:56.09) along with Jayda Chew, Teryn Shields and Haylee Palmer. Keirsten Klein also took the discus (97-06) for the Mustangs.
Addison Wadle of Melcher-Dallas won the 800 (2:53.64) and Moravia’s Finley Spencer was the champion in the 100 hurdles (17.65).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
BAXTER MEET
The Ankeny Christian girls finished in third place with 67 points while Southeast Warren had 49 in sixth.
The Eagles were led by a two-win night from Campbell Oshirak, who won the 1500 (5:37.87) and 3000 (12:31.30). Ella Bussell was another winner for the Eagles in the 100 (13.43).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
AT LeMars (G/B)
No results reported.