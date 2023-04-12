(KMAland) -- Fremont-Mills flexed its muscle in Lenox, Riverside and Griswold won team titles in Griswold and East Atchison was the champion in Rock Port on Tuesday.
GRISWOLD TIGER RELAYS
Griswold won the A Division with 159 points while East Mills (138) and Boyer Valley (124) were second and third. Riverside was the AA Division champion with 160 points while Woodbine (132) and St. Albert (116) completed the top three.
A
Griswold got individual championships from Erynn Peterson in the 400 (1:08.16) and Makenna Askeland in the discus (88-09.50). The Tigers also won the 4x200 (2:02.69), 4x400 (4:43.61), distance medley (5:05.19) and shuttle hurdle (1:17.24). Addison Adams, Whitney Pennock and Emma Mundorf were on the winning 4x200, 4x400 and shuttle hurdle teams. Kyleigh Hering willed the distance medley and 4x200 to wins.
East Mills’ Jenna Thornburg won the 100 (14.04), Aspen Crouse was the 1500 champion (5:55.97), Emily Williams won the 100 hurdles (15.92) and 400 hurdles (1:11.19) and Cloe Brown was the long jump champion (4-08.00). Thornburg and Williams were on the Wolverines’ winning sprint medley (2:01.60).
Boyer Valley’s Clara Gorham won the 800 (2:52.17) while the Bulldogs also won the 4x800 (11:10.32).
Essex’s Olivia Baker won the shot put (33-05.50), and Heartland Christian’s Noel Cramer was the long jump champion (14-05.00). Essex also won the 4x100 (57.77).
AA
Riverside’s Veronica Andrusyshyn won the 100 hurdles (17.44), Macy Woods won the 400 hurdles (1:15.37) and Madison Kelley was the discus champion (104-06.50). Andrusyshyn was also on the winning shuttle hurdle (1:13.45) and 4x400 (4:15.70). Carly Henderson and Elly Henderson were on the winning 4x400 and 4x800.
Woodbine received individual titles from Amanda Newton in the shot put (35-06.00) and Katy Pryor in the 400 (1:04.10).
St. Albert had a solid night, led by individual titles from Carly McKeever in the 100 (13.37) and 200 (27.70), Lili Denton in the 800 (2:21.51) and 1500 (5:21.02) and Reese Duncan in the 3000 (12:15.89). The Saintes also won the sprint medley (1:58.10) and distance medley (4:35.62). McKeever, Madi Walter and Ellie Monahan were on both relays while Denton was on the winning distance medley squad.
Red Oak’s Hope Schamdeke (high jump in 4-06.00) and Jocelyn O’Neal (long jump in 16-08.00) were also individual champions. Sidney won the 4x100 (54.95) and 4x200 (1:56.86). Lily Kingsolver, Paycee Holmes, Eve Brumbaugh and Addy Haning were on both winning relays.
View the full results below.
LENOX CO-ED
Fremont-Mills stayed hot with an impressive win. The Knights scored 234 points, nearly doubling runner-up Lenox (118). Southwest Valley was third (73).
The Knights won 14 events, including nine on the individual side. Teagan Ewalt won the 200 (28.04) and 400 (1:03.52), Hannah Wilson won the 800 (2:28.80), 1500 (5:28.52) and 3000 (12:06.67), Emily Madison won the 100 hurdles (16.80) and 400 hurdles (1:12.13), Macy Mitchell claimed the discus (96-09) and Lana Alley was the 100 champion (13.01).
Fremont-Mills also won the 4x100 (58.63), 4x400 (4:36.51), 4x800 (12:04.14), distance medley (4:57.67) and shuttle hurdle (1:13.82). Madison and Wilson were on the shuttle hurdle, and Ewalt was on the 4x400. Ellie Switzer and Ella Thornton were part of the champion 4x400, 4x800 and distance medley teams. Bella Gute was on the distance medley and shuttle hurdle, and Izzy Weldon chipped in on the winning 4x100 and shuttle hurdle quartets.
Lenox’s Cadence Douglas won the high jump (5-00.00). The Tigers also won the sprint medley (2:02.06).
Southwest Valley’s Emma Cooper took the long jump (16-04.50) and anchored the victorious 4x200 (2:01.70). Teammate Mackenzie Richards won the shot put with a heave of 34-08.50.
Find the full results below.
EARHLAM CO-ED
Nodaway Valley was fourth with 84 points. Annika Nelson won the 100 hurdles (16.80), and Jorja Holliday was the shot put victor (33-05.00). Nelson also anchored the winning 4x100 (52.17).
View the full results here.
SPARTAN RELAYS AT COLLINS-MAXWELL
Martensdale-St. Marys’ Brynnly German won the 400 hurdles (1:10.72). German also anchored the winning sprint medley (1:59.80) and distance medley (4:35.49). Sophia Shannon was on the sprint medley and champion 4x200 squad (1:57.49). Carolyn Amfahr and Ellie Baker were on all three of Martensdale-St. Marys’ winning relays.
Click here for full results.
MADRID INVITATIONAL
Central Decatur totaled 111 points to finish fourth. Twin Cedars was seventh with 40 points.
Breegan Lindsey was a champion for Central Decatur in the 400 hurdles. She put down a 1:12.93 to claim top honors.
Twin Cedars’ Rylee Dunkin won the 800 (2:36.47).
Check out the full results below.
AT SOUTHEAST VALLEY
No Results Reported
BLUE JAY RELAYS AT ROCK PORT
East Atchison put up 105 points to win the team title. Rock Port (81), Mound City (73), Platte Valley (70) and Worth County (60) completed the top five.
For East Atchison, Faith Anderson won the high jump (1.65 meters), Elizabeth Schlueter claimed the 100 hurdles (17.01), Tommi Martin was the javelin (36.80 meters) and 800 (2:24.03) champion and Elizabeth Schlueter won the 100 hurdles (17.01) and 300 hurdles (49.25). Schlueter and Martin were on the winning 4x400 (4:27.34).
Rock Port got individual titles from Norah Watkins in the 3200 (13:36.71) and Rylee Jenkins in the discus (39.80). Watkins and Jenkins also contributed to the winning 4x800 foursome (10:34.08).
Audrey Gibson captured golds for Mound City in the 100 (13.41) and 200 (27.86). Platte Valley’s Mya Wray won the 1600 (5:44.88), and Nodaway Valley’s Ava Graham took gold in the shot put (10.53 meters).
Check out the full results below.
AT MID-BUCHANAN
No Results Reported
PLATTSMOUTH INVITATIONAL
Plattsmouth finished fourth with 66 points while Auburn has fifth with 44 points.
Lana Perez was Plattsmouth’s lone champion. She won the triple jump with a leap of 32-07.75.
Auburn’s Addison Darnell won the 100 hurdles (15.41) and 300 hurdles (47.37).
Check out the full results below.
YUTAN INVITE
Conestoga had a good night with titles from Davida Garrett in the high jump (5-04.00), Elizabeth Harvey in the pole vault (8-10.00), Ayla Garrett in the triple jump (34-05.00) and Sophia Ackerman in the shot put (34-06.25)
Palmyra’s Hailey Hengtgen won the 1600 (5:58.800 and 3200 (12:39.64). The Panthers also won the 4x800 (10:49.06).
Elmwood-Murdock’s Delaney Frahm was the 300 hurdles champion (47.71).
View the full results below.
AT MILFORD
No Results Reported
LEWISTON INVITATIONAL AT PAWNEE CITY
Johnson-Brock was third with 78 points. Lourdes Central Catholic (72) and Sterling (60) were fourth and fifth.
Johnson-Brock’s lone title came in the 4x800 (11:21.54).
Lourdes’ Aspen Meyer won the high jump (4-10.00) and 200 (27.93). The Knights also won the 4x100 (53.58).
Sterling’s Macy Richardson had a massive night with wins in the long jump (16-01.50), triple jump (35-10.50) and 100 hurdles (16.76). Teammate Lauren Harms won the discus (111-06) and shot put (34-04.00).
Full results can be found here.